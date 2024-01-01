We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 UltraWide® QHD IPS buet LED-skærm (34" Diagonal)
Alle specifikationer
GENERELT
-
Størrelse (Inch)
34" Buet
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Farveområde (CIE1931)
sRGB over 99%
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1,07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0,2325 x 0,2325
-
Opløsning
3440 x 1440
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
300 (Typ.), 240 (Min.) cd/m2
-
Kontrastforhold (original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Reaktionstid_Typ. (tændt/slukket):
14ms
-
(GTG)
5ms (høj)
-
Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Ja (ver2.0, 2 hver)
-
DisplayPort
Ja (ver1.2)
-
Hovedtelefon ud
Ja
-
USB Opstrøm
Ja (USB3.0 1 hver)
-
USB Nedstrøm
Ja (USB3.0 2ea) * Inkluderet hurtig opladning for port 1
HØJTTALER
-
Audio output (watt)
Højttaler 7W*2
-
Audio-tuning
Maxx Lyd
STRØM
-
Type
Adapter (32W)
-
Ind
100~240V
-
Normal tændt (typ.)
65W
-
Strømbesparelse/dvaletilstand (maks)
1,2W
-
DC fra (Maks)
0,3W
-
Energieffektivitetsklasse (A ++ til E-skala)
B
FREKVENS
-
HDMI (H-frekvens)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
HDMI (V-frekvens)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-frekvens)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-frekvens)
56 ~ 61Hz (FreeSync 55~75Hz )
SPECIELLE FUNKTIONER
-
Billedtilstand
Custom, Læser, Foto, Biograf, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Farvesvaghed, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PIP
- (PIP-tilstand i Skærm Split)
-
PBP
Ja
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
Ja (2.2)
-
Taste-lås
Ja
-
Reaktionstids-kontrol
Ja
-
Hurtig opladning
Ja
-
Freesync
Ja (DP 55~75Hz)
-
Spilletilstand
Ja
-
DAS Mode
Ja
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Flicker Safe
Ja
-
Smart Energibesparelse
Ja
-
Automatisk standby
Ja
-
Læsetilstand
Ja (Billedtilstand)
-
Six Akse-kontrol
Ja
-
Farvekalibreret
Ja
-
Dual kontroller
Ja
-
Skærm split2.0 (i OSC)
Ja
-
My Display Preset (i OSC)
Ja
-
On Screen Kontrol (OSC)
Ja
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Ja
-
Enkelt klik, stativ-opsætning
Ja
FOD
-
Tilt (vinkel)
-5 ~ 20 grader
-
Højde (område)
120mm
DIMENSIONER - BXDXH(MM)
-
Sæt (med fod)
817,6 x 252,4 x 447,8 (Ned) 817,6 x 252,4 x 567,8 (Op)
-
Sæt (uden fod)
817,6 x 88,7 x 360,8
-
Boks
977 x 207 x 505
VÆGT(KG)
-
Sæt (med fod)
8.3
-
Sæt (uden fod)
6.2
-
Boks
11.5
VÆGMONTERING
-
Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA-kompatibel)
INDPAKNING
-
Pakkemateriale
EPS
-
Stakningstype
Lodret
-
Stand pakketype
Base Aftag
-
Boks printtype
Offset
-
Håndtag
Nej (håndhul)
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-Type
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
CCC (for Kina)
Ja
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Ja
-
Erp
Ja
-
Windows
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
TILBEHØR
-
Strømledning
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
Kabelholder
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
