LG 38WN95CP-W 38 tommers UltraWide QHD+ IPS buet skærm NVIDIA G-SYNC™-kompatibilitet
Energiklassificering : DK
LG 38WN95CP-W 38 tommers UltraWide QHD+ IPS buet skærm NVIDIA G-SYNC™-kompatibilitet

LG 38WN95CP-W 38 tommers UltraWide QHD+ IPS buet skærm NVIDIA G-SYNC™-kompatibilitet

Nøglefunktioner

  • 38" UltraWide QHD+ Curved Nano IPS-display
  • IPS 1 ms, 144 Hz opdateringshastighed
  • NVIDIA G-SYNC™-kompatibel
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
  • P3 (D65) 98 %, 450nits(Typ.)
  • Thunderbolt™ 3
Nøglespecifikationer

  • Størrelse [tommer]

    37.5

  • Opløsning

    3840 x 1600

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Billedformatforhold

    21:9

  • Farverum (typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Krumning

    2300R

  • Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]

    144

  • Responstid

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display position justeringer

    Tilt/Højde/Drejning

DISPLAY

  • Størrelse [tommer]

    37.5

  • Billedformatforhold

    21:9

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Responstid

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Opløsning

    3840 x 1600

  • Pixelafstand [mm]

    0.2291 x 0.2291

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    1.07B

  • Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Kontrastforhold (typ.)

    1000:1

  • Farverum (typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Krumning

    2300R

  • Farverum (min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]

    144

  • Lysstyrke (min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Kontrastforhold (min.)

    700:1

  • Størrelse [cm]

    95.29

FORBINDELSE

  • HDMI

    Ja (2 stk.)

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (1 stk.)

  • DP version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    Ja (1 stk.)

  • Hovedtelefonudgang

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Thunderbolt (Data transmission)

    Ja

  • Thunderbolt (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)

    3840 x 1600 at 144Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Strømforsyning)

    94W

  • USB-nedstrømsport

    Ja (2 stk./ver3.0)

FUNKTIONER

  • HDR 10

    Ja

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Automatisk lysstyrke

    Ja

  • Smart energibesparelse

    Ja

  • Fabriksfarvekalibreret

    Ja

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flimmerfri

    Ja

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamisk handling synkronisering

    Ja

  • Sort stabilisator

    Ja

  • Læsertilstand

    Ja

  • Super Resolution+

    Ja

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • Nano IPS™-teknologi

    Ja

  • HDR-effekt

    Ja

MEKANISK

  • Display position justeringer

    Tilt/Højde/Drejning

  • Vægbeslag [mm]

    100 x 100

LYD

  • Rich Bass

    Ja

  • Højttaler

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONER/VÆGTE

  • Dimension i emballage (B x H x D) [mm]

    1058 x 539 x 235

  • Dimension med stand (B x H x D) [mm]

    895.4 x 583.7 x 285(↑) 895.4 x 473.7 x 285(↓)

  • Dimension uden stand (B x H x D) [mm]

    895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4

  • Vægt i emballage [kg]

    12.3

  • Vægt med stand [kg]

    8.32

  • Vægt uden stand [kg]

    6.45

INFO

  • Produktnavn

    UltraWide

  • År

    2020

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug (DC off)

    Mindre end 0,3W

  • AC-indgang

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Strømforbrug (On-tilstand)

    80W

  • Strømforbrug (On-tilstand) (ErP)

    210W

TILBEHØR

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • Thunderbolt

    Ja

SW-APPLIKATION

  • Dobbelt controller

    Ja

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Ja

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk