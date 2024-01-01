We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 38WN95CP-W 38 tommers UltraWide QHD+ IPS buet skærm NVIDIA G-SYNC™-kompatibilitet
Nøglespecifikationer
-
Størrelse [tommer]
37.5
-
Opløsning
3840 x 1600
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Billedformatforhold
21:9
-
Farverum (typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Krumning
2300R
-
Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]
144
-
Responstid
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display position justeringer
Tilt/Højde/Drejning
Alle specifikationer
DISPLAY
-
Størrelse [tommer]
37.5
-
Billedformatforhold
21:9
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Responstid
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Opløsning
3840 x 1600
-
Pixelafstand [mm]
0.2291 x 0.2291
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
1.07B
-
Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Kontrastforhold (typ.)
1000:1
-
Farverum (typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Krumning
2300R
-
Farverum (min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]
144
-
Lysstyrke (min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Kontrastforhold (min.)
700:1
-
Størrelse [cm]
95.29
FORBINDELSE
-
HDMI
Ja (2 stk.)
-
DisplayPort
Ja (1 stk.)
-
DP version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
Ja (1 stk.)
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Thunderbolt (Data transmission)
Ja
-
Thunderbolt (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
3840 x 1600 at 144Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Strømforsyning)
94W
-
USB-nedstrømsport
Ja (2 stk./ver3.0)
FUNKTIONER
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Automatisk lysstyrke
Ja
-
Smart energibesparelse
Ja
-
Fabriksfarvekalibreret
Ja
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flimmerfri
Ja
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Dynamisk handling synkronisering
Ja
-
Sort stabilisator
Ja
-
Læsertilstand
Ja
-
Super Resolution+
Ja
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
Nano IPS™-teknologi
Ja
-
HDR-effekt
Ja
MEKANISK
-
Display position justeringer
Tilt/Højde/Drejning
-
Vægbeslag [mm]
100 x 100
LYD
-
Rich Bass
Ja
-
Højttaler
5W x 2
DIMENSIONER/VÆGTE
-
Dimension i emballage (B x H x D) [mm]
1058 x 539 x 235
-
Dimension med stand (B x H x D) [mm]
895.4 x 583.7 x 285(↑) 895.4 x 473.7 x 285(↓)
-
Dimension uden stand (B x H x D) [mm]
895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4
-
Vægt i emballage [kg]
12.3
-
Vægt med stand [kg]
8.32
-
Vægt uden stand [kg]
6.45
INFO
-
Produktnavn
UltraWide
-
År
2020
STRØM
-
Strømforbrug (DC off)
Mindre end 0,3W
-
AC-indgang
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Strømforbrug (On-tilstand)
80W
-
Strømforbrug (On-tilstand) (ErP)
210W
TILBEHØR
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Thunderbolt
Ja
SW-APPLIKATION
-
Dobbelt controller
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Ja
STANDARD
-
RoHS
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.