LG UltraWide Dual QHD Monitor
LG UltraWide Dual QHD Monitor

LG UltraWide Dual QHD Monitor

49WL95C-WE
Nøglefunktioner

  • UltraWide Dual QHD (5120x1440) Display
  • PBP, 3PBP/dobbeltstyring
  • USB Type-C™
  • 2 x 10W Stereohøjttalere / Rich Bass
  • HDR 10
  • Højde-, vippe- og drejejusteringsstativ
Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Størrelse (tommer / cm)

    49"/124,6cm kurvet

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Farveområde (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99% (Type.), sRGB 95% (Min.)

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    1,07 mia.

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0,234 x 0,234

  • Billedformat

    32:09:00

  • Opløsning

    5120 x 1440

  • Lysstyrke (Typ.)

    350cd/m² (Typ.) 280cd/m² (Min.)

  • Kontrastforhold (original)

    1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

  • Reaktionstid (GTG)

    5ms (hurtigere)

  • Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Overfladebehandling

    Antirefleks 3H

INDGANG/UDGANG TIL STIK

  • HDMI

    Ja (2 hver)

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (vers. 1.4, 1 hver)

  • USB Type-C

    Ja, 1 hver, DP Alternativ tilstand, Dataoverførsel, Power Delivery = 85W

  • USB Nedstrøm

    Ja (4ea/ver3.0)

  • Hovedtelefon ud

    Ja

HØJTTALER

  • Lydudgang

    10W x 2

  • Type

    Rich Bass

STRØM

  • Type

    Indbygget

  • Ind

    100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

  • Normal tændt (typ.)

    80W

  • Normal tændt (maks.)

    200W

  • Strømbesparelse/dvaletilstand (maks)

    1,0W (HDMI-indgang)

  • DC fra (Maks)

    0,3W

FREKVENS

  • HDMI (Maks. opløsning / Hz)

    3840 x 2160 ved 60Hz

  • DisplayPort (Maks. opløsning / Hz)

    5120 x 1440 @ 60Hz

  • USB-C (Maks. opløsning / Hz)

    5120 x 1440 @ 60Hz

SPECIEL EGENSKAB

  • HDR 10

    Ja

  • HDR-effekt

    Ja

  • Farvekalibreret

    Ja

  • Auto-lysstyrke

    Ja

  • Flimmer-sikker

    Ja

  • Farvesvaghed

    Ja

  • Læsetilstand

    Ja

  • Super opløsning+

    Ja

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ja

  • PBP

    Ja

  • Smart Energibesparelse

    Ja

  • Dual kontroller

    Ja

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Ja

FOD

  • Vis positionsjusteringer

    Tilt/højde/drejning

  • Vægmontering (mm)

    100 x 100

MÅL(B X D X H, MM)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    1215,1 x 307,3 x 543,5 (Op)1215,1 x 307,3 x 433,5 (Ned)

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    1215,1 x 114,2 x 365,7

  • Boks

    1330 x 490 x 298

  • Vægbeslag, størrelse (mm)

    100 x 100

VÆGT(KG)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    15.2

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    12.6

  • Boks

    19.9

TILBEHØR

  • HDMI

    HDMI

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

  • USB

    Ja (type C)

  • USB type C til A han/hun

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk