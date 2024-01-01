LG UltraWide Dual QHD Monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
GENERELT
-
Størrelse (tommer / cm)
49"/124,6cm kurvet
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Farveområde (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Type.), sRGB 95% (Min.)
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
1,07 mia.
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0,234 x 0,234
-
Billedformat
32:09:00
-
Opløsning
5120 x 1440
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
350cd/m² (Typ.) 280cd/m² (Min.)
-
Kontrastforhold (original)
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
Reaktionstid (GTG)
5ms (hurtigere)
-
Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Overfladebehandling
Antirefleks 3H
INDGANG/UDGANG TIL STIK
-
HDMI
Ja (2 hver)
-
DisplayPort
Ja (vers. 1.4, 1 hver)
-
USB Type-C
Ja, 1 hver, DP Alternativ tilstand, Dataoverførsel, Power Delivery = 85W
-
USB Nedstrøm
Ja (4ea/ver3.0)
-
Hovedtelefon ud
Ja
HØJTTALER
-
Lydudgang
10W x 2
-
Type
Rich Bass
STRØM
-
Type
Indbygget
-
Ind
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Normal tændt (typ.)
80W
-
Normal tændt (maks.)
200W
-
Strømbesparelse/dvaletilstand (maks)
1,0W (HDMI-indgang)
-
DC fra (Maks)
0,3W
FREKVENS
-
HDMI (Maks. opløsning / Hz)
3840 x 2160 ved 60Hz
-
DisplayPort (Maks. opløsning / Hz)
5120 x 1440 @ 60Hz
-
USB-C (Maks. opløsning / Hz)
5120 x 1440 @ 60Hz
SPECIEL EGENSKAB
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
HDR-effekt
Ja
-
Farvekalibreret
Ja
-
Auto-lysstyrke
Ja
-
Flimmer-sikker
Ja
-
Farvesvaghed
Ja
-
Læsetilstand
Ja
-
Super opløsning+
Ja
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Ja
-
PBP
Ja
-
Smart Energibesparelse
Ja
-
Dual kontroller
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Ja
FOD
-
Vis positionsjusteringer
Tilt/højde/drejning
-
Vægmontering (mm)
100 x 100
MÅL(B X D X H, MM)
-
Sæt (med fod)
1215,1 x 307,3 x 543,5 (Op)1215,1 x 307,3 x 433,5 (Ned)
-
Sæt (uden fod)
1215,1 x 114,2 x 365,7
-
Boks
1330 x 490 x 298
-
Vægbeslag, størrelse (mm)
100 x 100
VÆGT(KG)
-
Sæt (med fod)
15.2
-
Sæt (uden fod)
12.6
-
Boks
19.9
TILBEHØR
-
HDMI
HDMI
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
USB
Ja (type C)
-
USB type C til A han/hun
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
