LG SUPER UHD TV 55''UH770V

55UH770V
Nøglefunktioner

  • LG SUPER UHD TV 4K
  • HDR Super
  • webOS 3.0
  • Lyddesign af Harman / kardon
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    55

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    4K

  • Hertz

    200

  • 4K Opløsningsopskalering (Plus/Basic)

    Ja

  • HDR

    HDR SUPER

  • IPS 4K Quantum Display

    Ja

  • Local Dimming

    Ja

  • IPS

    Ja

LYD

  • Samlet output

    40W

  • Kanaler

    2.2

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Ja

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Ja

  • harman/kardon Sound

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Premium Content

    Ja

  • Browser

    Ja

  • HbbTV (v1.5)

    Ja

  • Magic Remote

    Ja

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Ja

  • webOS 3.0

    Ja

TILSLUTNING

  • Wifi

    Ja

  • LAN

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • HDMI ports

    3

  • USB ports

    3

  • USB 3.0 Support

    Ja

  • Optagelse

    Ja

  • Optagelse & Time Shift

    Ja

  • Headphone out

    Ja

  • Transmissionsmåde

    DVB-T2/C/S2

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

