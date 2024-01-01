Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG UHD TV 70"

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG UHD TV 70"

LG UHD TV 70"

70UJ675V
()
  • Visning forfra af LG UHD TV 70&#34; 70UJ675V
Nøglefunktioner

  • Livagtige farver og kontrast, uanset seervinkel
  • Aktiv HDR giver dig flere HDR-muligheder
  • Kontrastforbedring for HDR-lignende visning
  • Kendskab til lysstyring
  • Opgraderer opløsningen til 4K-kvalitet
  • Omgiv dig med en rig og fyldig lyd
Mere
Alle specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Visningsenhed

    LED

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    70

  • Opløsning

    3840*2160

  • NLU type

    Kant

VIDEO

  • HDR

    Aktiv HDR

  • └ HDR10

    Ja

  • └ HLG

    Ja

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ja

  • HDR-effekt

    Ja

  • Smart picture tilstand

    Ja

  • VP9 dekoder

    Ja

LYD

  • Lyd output

    20 W

  • Højtalersystem (kanaler)

    2.0 kanal

  • Surround tilstand

    Ultra Surround

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Ja

  • DTS dekoder

    Ja

  • Lydafkoder

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

  • webOS 3.5

    Ja

  • LG Indholdsbutik

    Ja

  • Musikafspiller

    Ja

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV modtagelse (jordbaseret, kabel, satellit)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • EPG(8dage)

    Ja

FORBINDELSE

  • HDMI

    4

  • └ ARC (Lyd returkanal)

    Ja

  • USB

    2

  • LAN

    1

  • Komponent / komposit i

    1(Almindeligt komposit)

  • CI Slot

    1

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Digital audio ud (optisk)

    Ja

STRØM

  • Strømforsyning (spænding, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A++ till E)

    A+

ACCESSORY

  • Fjernbetjening

    Ja

  • Strømkabel

    Ja

  • Betjeningsvejledning

    Ja

  • Batterier (til fjernbetjening)

    Ja

DIMENSIONER - BXHXD(MM)

  • Størrelse uden Karton, Uden Stand

    1573 x 910 x 69

  • Størrelse uden Karton, Med Stand

    1573 x 973 x 368

  • Størrelse med Karton, Med Stand

    1714 x 1104 x 190

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

