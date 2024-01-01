Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Basis Edge LED TV

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

Basis Edge LED TV

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

Basis Edge LED TV

29LN457U
()
  • Visning forfra af Basis Edge LED TV 29LN457U
  • LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U
  • LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U
  • LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U
  • LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U
  • LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U
  • LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U
  • LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U
  • LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U
  • LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U
Visning forfra af Basis Edge LED TV 29LN457U
LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U
LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U
LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U
LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U
LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U
LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U
LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U
LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U
LG Basis Edge LED TV , 29LN457U

Nøglefunktioner

  • IPS-panel
  • MCI
  • Triple XD Engine
  • Picture Wizard II
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    29

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1366 x 768

  • Bagbelysningsteknologi

    Edge LED

  • Dynamic MCI

    100

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • Billedtilstand

    7 modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Eco, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard II

    Ja

  • Højde-bredde-forhold

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Just Scan (1:1-pixelmatch) % OverScan

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Ja

LYD

  • Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • Højttalersystem

    1 way 2 speakers

  • Lydoutput

    5W+5W

SMART SHARE

  • MHL

    Ja

  • SimpLink

    Ja

INDGANG OG UDGANG

  • CI-stik

    1 (V)

  • USB 3/2

    2 (H)

  • RF-indgang

    2 (T2/C, S2)

  • Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)

    1 (H)

  • Scart (fuld)

    1 (H)

  • Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)

    1 (H)

ANDET

  • EPG

    Ja

  • Tekst-tv

    Ja

  • Sprog

    32 languages

  • Autotuning/-programmering

    Ja

  • Ur

    Ja

  • Programmeret optagelse til/fra

    Ja

  • Tidsindstilling af dvalefunktion

    Ja

TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE

  • Antenne

    DVB-T2

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • CI+

    Ja

ECO

  • Strøm

    A

  • Strømforbrug i tændt tilstand

    33W

  • Standbytilstand

    <0,3W

  • Elforbrug på årsbasis

    49kWh

  • Luminans

    65

  • Kvikksølv

    0 g

  • Bly

    >0 g

DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)

  • 1) Apparat uden fod

    687*411*81.9(5.4)

  • 2) Apparat med fod

    687*456*182.1(5.8)

  • 3) Apparat i emballage

    844*490*144(7.7)

KABINETBESKRIVELSE

  • VESA-dimensioner

    100*100

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk