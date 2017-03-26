LG LED TV 32''

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
DISPLAY
-
Visningsenhed
LCD
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
32H
-
Opløsning
1366*768
-
NLU type
Direkte
VIDEO
-
UHDA Premium
Nej
-
HDR
Nej
-
└ HDR10
Nej
-
└ HLG
Nej
-
└ Dolby Vision
Nej
-
Ultra Luminance
Nej
-
Billedmotor
Nej
-
└ Farve mastermotor
Ja
-
└ Aktiv dybdeforstærkning
Nej
-
└ Opskalering / opløsningsopskalering
2K Opskalering
-
└ HDR-effekt
Nej
-
└ Smart picture tilstand
Ja (kun Storbritannien)
-
HEVC Dekoder
2K@60P,10 bit
-
VP9 dekoder
2K@60P,8 bit
LYD
-
Lyd output
10 W
-
Højtalersystem (kanaler)
2.0 kanal
-
Dolby Atmos
Nej
-
Harman Kardon
Nej
-
Surround tilstand
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Magic lydtuning
Nej
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Nej
-
LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth
Nej
-
DTS dekoder
Ja
-
Lydafkoder
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA
SMART TV
-
OS
webOS 3.5
-
Magic fjernbetjening
Nej
-
Natural Voice Recognition
Nej
-
Stemmegenkendelse
Nej
-
Universal betjening
Nej
-
LG Indholdsbutik
Ja
-
Web browser
Ja
-
Musikafspiller
Ja
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV modtagelse (jordbaseret, kabel, satellit)
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
EPG(8dage)
Ja
-
Digital optagelse
Ja
FORBINDELSE
-
HDMI
2
-
└ ARC (Lyd returkanal)
Ja(Kun HDMI1)
-
USB
1
-
LAN
1
-
Komponent / komposit i
1(Almindeligt komposit)
-
CI Slot
1
-
RF ind
2 (RF, Sat)
-
Wifi
802.11ac
-
Digital audio ud (optisk)
1
-
Hovedtelefon ud
Nej
-
Linje ud
Nej
-
RS-232C (Kontrol / SVC)
Nej
-
WiDi (PC til TV)
Ja
-
Miracast (Moblie til TV-spejling)
Ja
-
Netværk filbrowser
Ja
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
STRØM
-
Energibesparende tilstand
Ja
-
Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A++ till E)
A
-
Strømforsyning (spænding, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Strømforbrug ved standby
0,5W↓
ACCESSORY
-
Fjernbetjening
L-Con
-
Strømkabel
Ja
-
Betjeningsvejledning
Ja
-
Batterier (til fjernbetjening)
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
