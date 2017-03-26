Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG LED TV 32''

32LJ590U
  • Visning forfra af LG LED TV 32&#39;&#39; 32LJ590U
Nøglefunktioner

  • webOS 3.5 enkelt og sjovt at bruge
  • Beriger alle farver med en hidtil uset realisme
  • Forbedret billede med opskalering af opløsning
  • Bliv begejstrer med Virtual Surround Plus
  • Sæt et USB-drev i for at se indhold
  • Førsteklasses lyd og video med ét HDMI-kabel
Alle specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Visningsenhed

    LCD

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    32H

  • Opløsning

    1366*768

  • NLU type

    Direkte

VIDEO

  • UHDA Premium

    Nej

  • HDR

    Nej

  • └ HDR10

    Nej

  • └ HLG

    Nej

  • └ Dolby Vision

    Nej

  • Ultra Luminance

    Nej

  • Billedmotor

    Nej

  • └ Farve mastermotor

    Ja

  • └ Aktiv dybdeforstærkning

    Nej

  • └ Opskalering / opløsningsopskalering

    2K Opskalering

  • └ HDR-effekt

    Nej

  • └ Smart picture tilstand

    Ja (kun Storbritannien)

  • HEVC Dekoder

    2K@60P,10 bit

  • VP9 dekoder

    2K@60P,8 bit

LYD

  • Lyd output

    10 W

  • Højtalersystem (kanaler)

    2.0 kanal

  • Dolby Atmos

    Nej

  • Harman Kardon

    Nej

  • Surround tilstand

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Magic lydtuning

    Nej

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Nej

  • LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth

    Nej

  • DTS dekoder

    Ja

  • Lydafkoder

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA

SMART TV

  • OS

    webOS 3.5

  • Magic fjernbetjening

    Nej

  • Natural Voice Recognition

    Nej

  • Stemmegenkendelse

    Nej

  • Universal betjening

    Nej

  • LG Indholdsbutik

    Ja

  • Web browser

    Ja

  • Musikafspiller

    Ja

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV modtagelse (jordbaseret, kabel, satellit)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • EPG(8dage)

    Ja

  • Digital optagelse

    Ja

FORBINDELSE

  • HDMI

    2

  • └ ARC (Lyd returkanal)

    Ja(Kun HDMI1)

  • USB

    1

  • LAN

    1

  • Komponent / komposit i

    1(Almindeligt komposit)

  • CI Slot

    1

  • RF ind

    2 (RF, Sat)

  • Wifi

    802.11ac

  • Digital audio ud (optisk)

    1

  • Hovedtelefon ud

    Nej

  • Linje ud

    Nej

  • RS-232C (Kontrol / SVC)

    Nej

  • WiDi (PC til TV)

    Ja

  • Miracast (Moblie til TV-spejling)

    Ja

  • Netværk filbrowser

    Ja

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

STRØM

  • Energibesparende tilstand

    Ja

  • Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A++ till E)

    A

  • Strømforsyning (spænding, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Strømforbrug ved standby

    0,5W↓

ACCESSORY

  • Fjernbetjening

    L-Con

  • Strømkabel

    Ja

  • Betjeningsvejledning

    Ja

  • Batterier (til fjernbetjening)

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

