LG's patenterede Cinema 3D-teknologi til optimal 3D-oplevelse
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
47
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
1920x1080
-
Lysstyrke (cd/m2)
400
-
Dynamisk kontrastforhold
7,000,000:1
-
Svartid (MPRT)
2.6ms
-
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Ja
-
Ægte HD
Ja
-
Digital DVB-T2 / DVB-T /DVB-C
Ja/Ja
-
2D to 3D
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ingen
VIDEO
-
Dobbelt XD-motor
Ja
-
Korrektion af formatforhold
8 modes ( 16:9, just scan, Orginal, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Kontrol af farvetemperatur
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
Billedstatustilstand
8 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Kun scanning (0 % overscanning)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down-tilstand)
Ja
-
Frisk hvid
Ja
-
AV-tilstand II (film/spil/sport)
Cinema / Sport / Game
FACILITET
-
Usynlig højttaler
Ja
-
Smart energibesparelse Plus
Plus (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)
-
TruMotion
100Hz
-
HD Ready
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ingen
-
Medialink
Ingen
-
SmartShare
Ingen
-
optagelse till USB (DVR)
Ingen
-
DLNA/CIFS
Ingen
-
Webrowser
Ingen
-
Magic remote
Ingen
-
Smart Phone fjernbetjening applikation
Ingen
-
1080P-kildeindgang
HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p Component 60p/50p
-
Navigation af AV-indgange
Ja
-
Mærkning af indgang
Ja
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Drejning (°)
Ja
-
MP3/JEPG
Ja
-
MPEG 2/4
Ja
-
Undertekstning af DivX (HD/SD)
Ja
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Enkelt lag
Ja
-
Intelligent sensor
Ja
-
Afspilning af bevægelige billeder
Ja
-
Billedguide
Ja
GRÆNSEFLADE
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
Ja
-
AV-indgang
Ingen
-
S-Videoindgang
Ingen
-
RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)
Ingen
-
PC-lydinput
Ingen
-
HDMI-/HDCP-input
1
-
USB 2.0
1 (JPEG, mp3, MPEG-4/DivX, Service)
-
CI-stik
1
-
RF-indgang
1
-
AV-indgang
1
-
AV-udgang
Ingen
-
RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)
1
-
Komponentindgang (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
HDMI-/HDCP-input
2
-
SCART
1
-
LAN
Ingen
-
Digital lydudgang
1 (Optical)
-
PC-lydindgang
1
-
RS-232C (kontrol/SVC)
1
MÅL
-
Vægt (kg)
TBD
-
SYSTEM (uden stativ)
TBD
-
Medfølgende stativ
TBD
-
Emballage
TBD
-
B x H x D (mm)
TBD
-
SYSTEM
TBD
ECO
-
On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
TBD
-
Stand by (W)
0.1W ↓ (LED Off)
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
65
-
Mercury Content (mg)
0
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet
