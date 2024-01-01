We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sort 55" SMART TV med Magc remote, 0,9 GHz dual core-processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Cinema 3D, Wi-Fi og DLNA.
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
55
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
1920x1080
-
Bagbelysningsteknologi
Edge LED
-
Dynamic MCI
400
-
Mikropixelstyring (Local Dimming)
Ja
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
Opløsningsopskalering (Plus/Basic)
Ja
-
Billedtilstand
7 modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Eco, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard II
Ja
-
Højde-bredde-forhold
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1-pixelmatch) % OverScan
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Kontrastoptimering
Ja
-
Real Cinema 24p
Ja
LYD
-
Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)
Ja
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
DTS-dekoder
Ja
-
Højttalersystem
2.1 Speaker(2 way 3 speakers)
-
Lydoutput
12W+12W
-
Subwoofer
Ja
SMART TV
-
Premium Content
Ja
-
Browser
Ja
-
Skype
Ready
-
3D World
Ja
-
Ekstra skærm
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
DLNA
Ja
-
MHL
Ja
-
Miracast, skærmdeling
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
Intel Wireless Display (Wi-Di)
Ja
-
Indbygget Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi B/in
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Ja
-
SimpLink
Ja
SMART CONTROL
-
Magic Remote
Ja
-
Dual Core CPU(GHz)
0,9 GHz
-
RAM (GB)
1.25 GB
-
Talegenkendelse
Ja
-
Universalfjernbetjening
Ja
-
Smartphone Remote Controller (fjernbetjeningsapplikation)
Ja
-
Tv-kamera
Ready
CINEMA 3D
-
2D-til-3D-konvertering
Ja
-
3D-briller
Party pack
-
Dual Play
Ja
-
Dual Play-briller
Ja
OPTAGELSE
-
Eksternt lagermedie
Ja
INDGANG OG UDGANG
-
CI-stik
1 (V)
-
HDMI Ethernet Channel
3 (V)
-
USB 3/2
3 (V, 2.0) - Available for USB Hub
-
RF-indgang
2 (T2/C, S2)
-
Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)
1 (H, Component & Audio Sharing)
-
Scart (fuld)
1 (H)
-
Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)
1 (H)
-
Digital lydudgang (optisk)
1 (Optical)
-
PC-lydindgang
Share with AV2
ANDET
-
EPG
Ja
-
E-manual
Ja
-
Tekst-tv
Ja
-
Sprog
33 languages
-
Autotuning/-programmering
Ja
-
Ur
Ja
-
Tidsindstilling af dvalefunktion
Ja
-
Timer Till/Fra
Ja
TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE
-
Antenne
DVB-T2
-
Kabel
DVB-C
-
Satellit
DVB-S2
-
CI+
Ja
ECO
-
Strøm
A+
-
Strømforbrug i tændt tilstand
84W
-
Standbytilstand
<0,3W
-
Elforbrug på årsbasis
123kWh
-
Intelligent strømbesparelse
Ja
-
Luminans
65 %
-
Kvikksølv
0 g
-
Bly
>0 g
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet
-
ErP Class
A+
-
Visual Screen Size (cm)
139
-
Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)
123
-
EU ECO Flower Approval
Approval
DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)
-
1) Apparat uden fod
1238*721*35.2(20.0)
-
2) Apparat med fod
1238*802*343(22.7)
-
3) Apparat i emballage
1544*858*174(28.8)
KABINETBESKRIVELSE
-
Drejefod (venstre/højre)
Ja
-
VESA-dimensioner
400*400
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
