LED-tv med tynne rammer, Smart TV og Cinema 3D.
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LED TV
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
55
-
Cinema Screen Design
Ja
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
1920x1080
-
BLU-type (baggrundslys)
LED
-
Full HD
Ja
-
Digital DVB-T / DVB-C
DVB-T2/C
-
Levetid (t)
60,000h
-
3D
Ja
-
Cinema 3D
Ja
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Kontrol af farvetemperatur
Ja
-
Billedstatustilstand
7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Kun scanning (0 % overscanning)
Ja
-
AV-tilstand II (film/spil/sport)
Ja
FACILITET
-
Usynlig højttaler
Ja
-
Smart energisparfunktion
Ja
-
TruMotion
100Hz
-
HD Ready
Ja
-
Smart TV
Ja
-
Medialink
Ja
-
SmartShare
Ja
-
optagelse till USB (DVR)
Ja
-
DLNA/CIFS
Ja
-
Webrowser
Ja
-
Magic remote
Ready
-
Smart Phone fjernbetjening applikation
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
WiFi Direct
Ja
-
1080P-kildeindgang
HDMI/Component/RF 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Mærkning af indgang
Ja
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Swivel (°)
Ja
-
MP3/JEPG
Ja
-
MPEG 2/4
Ja
-
Undertekstning af DivX (HD/SD)
Ja
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Intelligent sensor
Ja
-
Afspilning af bevægelige billeder
Ja
-
Picture Wizard
Ja
GRÆNSEFLADE
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
Ja
-
AV-indgang
Ja
-
S-Videoindgang
Nej
-
RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)
Ja
-
PC-lydinput
Ja
-
HDMI-/HDCP-input
4
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
CI-stik
Ja
-
RF-indgang
1
-
SCART
Ja
-
LAN
Ja+WiFi
-
Digital lydudgang
Ja
-
RS-232C (kontrol/SVC)
Nej
ECO
-
On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
71
-
Stand by (W)
0,3
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
65
-
Mercury Content (mg)
0
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet
-
ErP Class
A+
