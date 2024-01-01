We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Skandinavisk silver metallic design premium Full HD, webOS Smart TV, med Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote.
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
60
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
1920x1080
-
Bagbelysningsteknologi
Direct
-
(OLED / LED/PLASMA)
LED
-
Dynamic MCI
(200Hz) MCI 800
-
Mikropixelstyring (Local Dimming)
Ja
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
Opløsningsopskalering (Plus/Basic)
Ja
-
Billedtilstand
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard III
Ja
-
Højde-bredde-forhold
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1-pixelmatch) % OverScan
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
HEVC Codec
2K/60p
-
H.264 Codec
2K/60p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Ja
-
Kontrastoptimering
Ja
LYD
-
Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)
Ja
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
DTS-dekoder
Ja
-
Højttalersystem
2.1 Ch Speaker system
-
Lydoutput
L/R : 12W + 12W
-
Subwoofer
sub Woofer
SMART TV
-
WebOS/NetCast 4.5
WebOS
-
Premium Content
Ja
-
HbbTV (v1.5)
Ja
-
Magic Remote (B/in, Ready)
Ja
-
Conventional Remote
Ja
-
Browser
Ja
-
Skype
Ready
SMART SHARE
-
Smartphone Remote Controller (fjernbetjeningsapplikation)
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
LG Cloud
Ja (1st SU)
-
MHL
Ja
-
Miracast, skærmdeling
Ja
-
Ekstra skærm
Ja (TBD)
-
NFC
Ja (TBD)
-
Intel Wireless Display (Wi-Di)
Ja
-
Indbygget Wi-Fi
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Ja
-
SimpLink
Ja
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type
FPR
-
3D-briller
F310 2EA
-
Dual Play
Ready
OPTAGELSE
-
Eksternt lagermedie
Ja
INDGANG OG UDGANG - SIDE
-
CI-stik
1 (V)
-
HDMI 1.4
3 (V)
-
USB 2.0
3 (V)
INDGANG OG UDGANG - BACK
-
RF In
Ja (H)
-
Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)
1 (H, Sharing with Component)
-
Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)
1 (H)
-
Scart (fuld)
1 (H)
-
Digital lydudgang (optisk)
1 (H)
-
PC-lydindgang
Sharing with AV2
-
LAN
1 (H)
-
Headphone out
1 (H)
ANDET
-
EPG
Ja
-
E-manual
Ja
-
Tekst-tv
2,000 page
-
Programmeret optagelse til/fra
Ja
TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE
-
Antenne
DVB-T2
-
Kabel
DVB-C
-
Satellit
DVB-S2
-
CI+
Ja
ECO
-
Strøm
A++
-
Strømforbrug i tændt tilstand
62W
-
Standbytilstand
0,3W
-
Elforbrug på årsbasis
90,52 kWh
-
Luminans
65 %
-
Kvikksølv
0,0
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet
-
ErP Class
A++
KABINETBESKRIVELSE
-
VESA-dimensioner
TBD
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
