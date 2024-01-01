Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi

FV90JNS2Q
()
  • Visning forfra af 1-10.5 kg Steam&#43;, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi FV90JNS2Q
  • LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
  • LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
  • LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
  • LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
  • LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
  • LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
  • LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
  • LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
  • LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
  • LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
  • LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
  • LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
  • LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
  • LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
Visning forfra af 1-10.5 kg Steam&#43;, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi FV90JNS2Q
LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q
LG 1-10.5 kg Steam+, TurboWash360™, AI DD og Wi-Fi, FV90JNS2Q

Nøglefunktioner

  • TurboWash™ 360
  • AI Direct Drive™
  • Steam+™
  • Stor kapacitet
  • Dør - Hærdet glas
Mere

Overblik

Udskriv

MÅL

Kapacitet
10.5kg
Energiklasse
A+++
PRODUKTTYPE
Frontbetjent
PRODUKTMÅL (BXHXDH, MM)
600 x 565 x 850

Alle specifikationer

NØGLEFUNKTIONER

  • Maks. vaskekapacitet

    10.5kg

  • Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A+++ - D)

    A+++

  • Belastningstype

    Frontbetjent

  • Fritstående/Integreret

    Fritstående

  • Produktfarve

    Hvid

DESIGN

  • Produktfarve

    Hvid

  • Dørfarve

    Sort

YDELSEN

  • Energiklasse

    A+++

  • Energiforbrug om året

    125kWh

  • Støjniveau (Vask)

    48dB

  • Støjniveau (Centrifugering)

    71dB

  • Centrifugeringsevne

    A

  • Restfugtighed

    44%

  • Centrifugeringshastighed

    1400

  • Vandforbrug om året

    9900L

FUNKTION

  • AI DD™

    Ja

  • 6 Motion™

    Ja

  • Steam™

    Ja

  • TurboWash™

    Ja (39 Min)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Automatisk dosering

    Nej

  • Tilføj vask

    Ja

  • Børnesikring

    Ja

  • Forvask

    Ja

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • Rengøring af tromlen

    Ja

VASKEPROGRAM

  • Bomuld

    Ja

  • Steam Allergiplejende

    Ja

  • Steam Wrinkle Care

    Nej

  • Sportstøj

    Ja

  • Stille vask

    Ja

  • Hurtigvask 14 min

    Ja

  • Uld

    Ja

  • Finvask

    Ja

  • Forvask

    Ja

  • Download programmer

    Ja

MÅL

  • Produktmål (BxDxH, mm)

    600 x 565 x 850

  • Pakkedimension (BxDxH, mm)

    660 x 660 x 890

  • Nettovægt

    70kg

  • Emballagevægt

    74kg

  • EAN-kode

    8806098427512

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk