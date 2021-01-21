LG’S LATEST DUALCOOL™ WITH HEATING SYSTEM DELIVERS YEAR-AROUND INDOOR COMFORT

Cairo, Egypt.Jan 5, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its latest DUALCOOL™ air conditioner, which features a new and improved heating system, in markets throughout the Middle East and Africa. Verified by TÜV Rheinland for delivering fast heating and outstanding energy efficiency, the upgraded model also guarantees the even distribution of warm air and exceptional user convenience.

Powered by the company’s renowned DUAL Inverter Compressor™, the new LG DUALCOOL heats faster than other heating solutions, keeping users cozy and comfortable when it is chilly outside. The variable speed DUAL Inverter Compressor can operate at a high rotational frequency (up to 120Hz), enabling the air conditioner to reach the desired temperature in just 21 minutes – 33 percent faster than a non-inverter model – and reduce energy consumption by 44 percent.

With a newly added heating system on board, LG DUALCOOL evenly distributes warm air throughout the entire room for wall-to-wall comfort.4 And thanks to LG’s unique Cross Flow Fan, which circulates the heated air much faster than a conventional fan design, the new air conditioner can raise the indoor temperature in less time.

As one would expect from an LG air conditioner, the new model delivers an efficient heating performance, using up to 66 percent less energy than a conventional infrared heater during heating operation. The DUAL Inverter Compressor’s ability to run at a low rotational frequency (10Hz-20Hz)3 when needed helps LG DUALCOOL to save on electricity usage and produce heat more efficiently as well.

For maximum user convenience, LG’s latest DUALCOOL can be remotely controlled and monitored using the ThinQ app for mobile via touch input The intuitive app can also be used to keep track of energy consumption.

“Featuring an upgraded heating system, our latest DUALCOOL air conditioner provides first-class heating and cooling for a comfortable home all year-around,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “It’s also a top-notch performer when it comes to energy efficiency, meaning it won’t cost consumers the Earth to enjoy the comfort they deserve. LG will continue to develop advanced air care technologies for a better home and a more sustainable future.”

Billy Kim, Managing Director of LG Electronics in Egypt stated “Empowering consumers with sterling devices that offer the best with a lot less energy and effort is LG’s goal to making consumers’ lives better, through different features in LG’s latest DUALCOOL air conditioner, that can be remotely controlled and monitored using the ThinQ app on your mobile where you can also track energy consumption”

1 Based on TÜV Rheinland Report using LG’s internal testing method measuring heating speed, energy consumption and room temperature distribution between LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump (A13RJH), an electric oil radiator, and an infrared electrical heater.

2Testing conducted by LG verified that the LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump (A13RJH) heats up to 33 percent faster than a non-inverter Heat Pump. The test was conducted at a LG environmental testing room of 27.8 meters2 with an outdoor temperature of 7°C with relative humidity of 87 percent. The test was conducted by comparing the time it takes to rise set temperature 23°C from the initial indoor temperature of 12°C (RH 50 percent).

3 Testing conducted by LG verified that the LG DUAL Inverter Heap Pump (A13RJH) saves up to 44 more energy than a non-Inverter Heat Pump. The accumulated power consumption was based on an 8-hour run-time at a LG environmental testing room of 27.8 meter2 with an initial indoor temperature of 12°C (RH 50 percent) and an outdoor temperature of 7°C (RH 87 percent).

4 TÜV Rheinland verified that the LG DUAL Inverter Heap Pump (A13RJH) delivers airflow to the far end of the room and evenly raises the temperature throughout the entire space. By comparison, a radiator and infrared ray heater can only heat the air nearby (from floor-level to around 110 centimeters in height based on horizontal temperature distribution analysis), or the air close to the ceiling (height of 2.4 meters) when operating with fan turned on. The test was conducted in an LG environmental testing room of 27.8 meters2 with an initial indoor temperature 12°C (RH 50 percent) and an outdoor temperature of 7°C (RH 87 percent).\

5 TÜV Rheinland verified that the LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump (A13RJH) consumes up to 66 percent less energy compared to a far-infrared ray heater. Accumulated power consumption based on an 8-hour run-time at an LG environmental testing room of 27.8 meters2 with an initial indoor temperature of 12°C (RH 50 percent) and an outdoor temperature of 7°C (RH of 87 percent).

6 Removes up to 99.99 percent of bacteria – Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, Klebsiella pneumoniae – from the fan according to tests conducted by TÜV Rheinland with models S3NM12JL1GA (SJ), S3NM09AA1MA (SA) and S3NM24K21GA (SK) using LG test method in compliance with ISO 20743:2007.

