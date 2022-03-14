LG unveils Mother’s Day promotions to provide its Egyptian customers the best value

14 March, 2022 – Cairo, Egypt – LG Egypt reveals today its Mother’s Day discounts, which offers Egyptian customers special discounts, on a wide range of products including washing machines, refrigerators, TVs, Microwaves, Air Purifiers and RAC until the end of April.

During Mother’s Day campaign, LG will provide its customers with smart offers and bundles when buying more than one product. Home Appliance bundles include, LG Wash Tower + 55’’ TV, Refrigerator + Vacuum cleaner, and other Refrigerator models + TV

LG’s home entertainment products will have up to 30% discount in addition to 4 Smart offers, the 1st smart offer is a discount on RRP + weekend special sale depending on the outlets and models, the 2nd smart offer features is a saving bundle promotion on TV with AV, 3rd smart offer includes a Shahid Voucher, and the 4th smartest offer will start on March 20, which gives customers a special discount for MMRC up to 40% and Gallery stand up to 30%

All Residential Air Conditioners & Air Purifier models will have up to 18 Months Installment through NBE and Banque Misr with 0% Interest.

“We are excited to announce Mother’s Day promotions to make our products more affordable and bring our customers the greatest value” said Billy Kim, Managing Director, LG Egypt. “LG’s Egyptian customers are tech savvy and it’s amazing to have this time of the year to provide them with the latest released technologies in a more affordable price with our valuable promotions during Mother’s Day Campaign”

For more info on Mother’s Day promotion please visit www.LG.com/EG_EN/