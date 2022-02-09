Cairo, Egypt. Feb 9, 2022: After a successful CSR initiative in 2021 LG Egypt announces the launch of the second season of LG Heroes CSR initiative for 2022, the number of submissions in 2021 exceeded 8,000 submissions across Egypt. LG Heroes is a monthly competition with different themes across the year, such as Cancer awareness, Smoking awareness, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Youth. The competition is organized under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Solidarity, aiming to shed light on personalities who have influenced and continue to positively affect the Egyptian society.





The selection is made through a competition that will be launched in cooperation and partnership with Al-Mehwar TV, to allow viewers of the channel and the 90-minute program to choose the LG champions. The program conducts a drawing under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Solidarity to select one of the candidates to win a valuable prize from the LG company each month.





Billy Kim, General Manager of LG Egypt added, “LG is committed to many important social responsibility activities throughout the year, focusing on our global foundations around corporate social responsibility in order to stay true to our brand identity, as we keep in mind the most important things that matter to our local community and implement programs that Keep up the aspirations. The initiative focuses on positive values and encourage people to do good deeds for the society.”



