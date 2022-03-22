Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Egypt Launches its all-new Air Purifier- PuriCare™ 360°

HOME_APPLIANCES 03/22/2022
March 7, 2022 – Cairo, Egypt – LG Egypt launched today its PuriCare™ 360° Air purifier -  the newest addition to the company's line of air care solutions for consumers. The LG PuriCare™ 360° delivers a distinctive air purification method that provide 360 degrees clean air delivery with true HEPA filtration, smart ThinQ technology for ease of use and LoDecibel™ Operation.

LG’s PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier has Clean Booster feature, which delivers clean air up to 100sqm for the AS10 Model and up to 61.2sqm for the AS65 Model. The air purifier tilts up to 55 degrees and rotates up to 35 degrees left and right to distribute air. LG’s new Air Purifier comes Aircraft fan technology, applied to the Boeing 747 developed by NASA, for more powerful and efficient purification with 10% wider air delivery, and 7% lower noise to operate at whisper-quiet levels; lower than 25dB.

The new PuriCare 360°'s unique multi-filter system relies on two filters; H13 Grade HEPA Filter and Deodorization filter.  The H13 Grade HEPA filtration system traps up to 99.9% of bacteria and 99.9% of dust and allergen as small as 0.01 microns and the deodorization filter leaves no room for harmful gases, bad odors (Acetaldehyde, Ammonia), new home odors (Formaldehyde, Toluene), smog-causing material (SO2, NO2). The filter also has a filter replacement alarm to alert the users to when it’s time for a filter cleaning or replacement.

For easy air quality monitoring, LG’s PuriCare™ 360° is equipped with intelligent LED indicator system which changes Air Purifier changes from red to orange to yellow to green as the indoor air quality improves so users can easily monitor air quality. LG Air Purifier rely on PM 1.0 sensor which can detects contaminants one micron or smaller in diameter.

The PuriCare 360°'s is also equipped with LG’s ThinQ technology which help users to control and adjust their Air Purifier from anywhere at any time using LG SmartThinQ™ app. The PuriCare 360° can also be controlled by voice commands as it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

For more info on LG’s latest PuriCare™ 360° Air purifier visit www.lg.com/eg_en
 
--End--
