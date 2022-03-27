LG Egypt launched its all-new Neo Chef Microwave with a smart inverter

27 March, 2022 – Cairo, Egypt – LG Egypt announced today the launch of its all-new Smart Inverter Neo Chef Microwave with powerful and precise control and a new Ergonomic and sleek one body design for user comfort, featuring solid glass without trim lines for a clearer view, a more intuitive touch control, interior LED lighting for a vision 3 times brighter and more energy saving and efficient, and a round pocket handle for a better grip.





LG’s Neo Chef Microwave comes in a small size, yet it offers a larger internal capacity of 25 liters and 42liters, and a 292mm round base, with a perfectly balanced plate on 6 wheels instead of 3 for balance while heating or cooking. LG’s Neo Chef microwave features Easy Clean™, anti-bacterial easy to clean coating on the inside, the material is made of zeolite and epoxy, which is anti-bacterial, anti-corrosive and provides a longer life span to the Microwave. The Microwave comes with a 10 years warranty on the magnetron unit responsible for producing waves inside the microwave for heating, defrost, and fast cooking.





“We are empowering our consumers with the latest technologies and material for the most durable appliances, aiming to make their lives better, through different features in LG’s all-new Neo Chef Microwave that has a Smart Inverter, which works efficiently to save energy. We also offer the longest warranty period on the Magnetron unit of 10 years.” Stated Billy Kim, Managing Director, LG Egypt.





The LG Neo Chef Microwave allows you to prepare healthy and fried food with good flavor. The Healthy Fry function reduces fat from any food by up to 72% and the Healthy Roasting function gives you the benefit of 72g less fat, compared to traditional models. The legendary charcoal wick in the charcoal convection heater enables a natural way to cook more delicious meals in no time. The charcoal heater improves heat absorption like real charcoal grills, so you can cook, and grill a perfect barbecue without needing hot ovens.





https://www.lg.com/eg_en/lgneochef/neochef



For more information, please visit