Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Egypt levels up the laundry experience with LG WashTower

CORPORATE 04/07/2022
Print

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

Cairo, April. 07, 2022 — LG Egypt launches a smarter, more seamless way to get laundry done with its new washer and dryer pair, LG WashTower, featuring LG’s enhanced Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) technology, proven steam technology and an array of functions that make washing and drying clothes more convenient than ever.

LG’s WashTower features an enhanced AI DD technology, delivering customized performance that can sense load size, fabric type and the level of soiling of a clothing article, automatically adding the right amount of detergent and adjusting the wash style for optimized cleaning.  The Wash Tower incorporates LG’s steam technology for getting clothes clean and refreshed. For greater user convenience, LG’s Smart Pairing™ feature sends information from the washer to the dryer recommending the optimal drying cycle to eliminate most of the guesswork. LG’s first AI DD equipped dryer model boasts a new AI cycle that adds precise movement control and automatically selects the appropriate settings for optimal fabric care and faster drying times.

The WashTower features black tinted-glass doors, decorative chrome elements and Black Steel finish for excellent durability with high resistance to scratching. The seamless, flat design contributes to a sleek built-in look in the laundry room and delivers a minimalist, ultra-modern aesthetic with an easy-to-access Center Control™ panel. With its ultra-convenient and space-saving design, LG’s WashTower dryer leverages LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump technology to reduce energy consumption by drying in a low temperature throughout the drying cycle. With its lower overall height, LG WashTower helps save space through a ductless design that requires less clearance with the back wall. The ductless design also saves consumers the inconvenience of having to regularly access and clean out the rear ducts.

“We are empowering our consumers to get more accomplished with seamless effort, as LG is committed to bringing the latest, most advanced AI Technology to make consumers lives better, through different features in LG’s new wash tower with an enhanced Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive technology that makes washing and drying clothes more convenient than ever” Stated Billy Kim, General Manager, LG Egypt.

 

For more info go to www.lg.com/eg_en/washtower
Back To List
Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 