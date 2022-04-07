LG Egypt levels up the laundry experience with LG WashTower

Cairo, April. 07, 2022 — LG Egypt launches a smarter, more seamless way to get laundry done with its new washer and dryer pair, LG WashTower, featuring LG’s enhanced Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) technology, proven steam technology and an array of functions that make washing and drying clothes more convenient than ever.





LG’s WashTower features an enhanced AI DD technology, delivering customized performance that can sense load size, fabric type and the level of soiling of a clothing article, automatically adding the right amount of detergent and adjusting the wash style for optimized cleaning. The Wash Tower incorporates LG’s steam technology for getting clothes clean and refreshed. For greater user convenience, LG’s Smart Pairing™ feature sends information from the washer to the dryer recommending the optimal drying cycle to eliminate most of the guesswork. LG’s first AI DD equipped dryer model boasts a new AI cycle that adds precise movement control and automatically selects the appropriate settings for optimal fabric care and faster drying times.





The WashTower features black tinted-glass doors, decorative chrome elements and Black Steel finish for excellent durability with high resistance to scratching. The seamless, flat design contributes to a sleek built-in look in the laundry room and delivers a minimalist, ultra-modern aesthetic with an easy-to-access Center Control™ panel. With its ultra-convenient and space-saving design, LG’s WashTower dryer leverages LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump technology to reduce energy consumption by drying in a low temperature throughout the drying cycle. With its lower overall height, LG WashTower helps save space through a ductless design that requires less clearance with the back wall. The ductless design also saves consumers the inconvenience of having to regularly access and clean out the rear ducts.





“We are empowering our consumers to get more accomplished with seamless effort, as LG is committed to bringing the latest, most advanced AI Technology to make consumers lives better, through different features in LG’s new wash tower with an enhanced Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive technology that makes washing and drying clothes more convenient than ever” Stated Billy Kim, General Manager, LG Egypt.

