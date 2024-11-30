Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
14 Persons, LG Dishwasher QuadWash™ Steam, Black

DFC335HM

DFC335HM

14 Persons, LG Dishwasher QuadWash™ Steam, Black

(0)
front view

*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

Sparkling Dishes, Less Water Spots*

Sparkling Dishes, Less Water Spots*

TrueSteam™ made by boiling water reaches the entire surface of every
dish inside the tub resulting in sparkling clean dishes. Pure water
particles of steam also help reduce water spots.

Power Cleaning

High temperature steam, which consists of tiny particles, easily separate stains from dishes.

Less Water Spots

TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%.*

*Compared to the LG non-steam model. Base on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325(steam) and DFB415(non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.

Clean from Every Angle

Clean from Every Angle

Thanks to Multi-Motion spray arms and high-pressure jets, QuadWash™ provides maximum coverage to get things clean the first time.

Four Washing Arms

The multi-directionally rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher.

Multi-Directional Rotation

With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash™ provides stronger cleaning performance to clean every dish on every rack.
Easy Loading

Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility

Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes serve up.

Foldable Tines

Load the dishes your way, whether it's a pan on the top rack or a bowl on the bottom.

Easy Height Adjustment

Adjust the height of the upper rack to three different levels to load taller items.

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

More space for hard-to-fit items, from long flatware to small espresso cups.
Quiet, Efficient

Quiet, Efficient & Reliable

LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor was designed with quiet in mind. With fewer moving parts, you get reliable performance from one of the quietest dishwashers in its class.

Energy Efficient

Compared to conventional motors, LG's innovative Inverter Direct Drive Motor helps increase energy efficiency.

Long-Lasing Durability

Count on your LG dishwasher for years to come with a 10-year limited warranty on the Direct Drive Motor.
Greater Convenience

Greater Convenience & Performance

Customized features allow for enhanced cleaning and drying performance while helping your life in the kitchen become much easier.

Auto Open Dry

At the end of the program, the door opens automatically. This provides excellent drying performance by letting heated air escape and allow fresh air to reach the dishes.

Turbo cycle

Choose the Turbo Cycle to clean hard soiled dishes in just less than an hour.

Dual Zone Wash

Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans with Dual Zone Wash.

High Temp

Tub temperature reaches up to 80°C during the rinse cycle, which enables ultimate hygienic care of dishes.
Innovation for a Smarter, Connected Home

Innovation for a Smarter, Connected Home

ThinQ™ introduces a new world of connectivity, convenience, and customization.

Download cycles

With the LG ThinQ™ smartphone app, download new wash cycles to meet your needs-such as Pots & Pans, Casseroles, Glassware and Night Care.

Personalized Settings

Personalize your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.

Machine Clean Reminder

Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the lighted indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis helps solve problems quickly and efficiently through your smartphone, with suggestions for easy solutions and next steps.
Upgrade the Look of Your Kitchen

Upgrade the Look of Your Kitchen

LG dishwasher bring a sleek, modern design to your kitchen. Built with innovative LG technology, your dishwasher will work as beautifully as it looks.

Minimalist Exterior Design

The elegant exteriors of LG dishwashers can complement the design of any kitchen.

Elegant Interior Design

Durable and easy to maintain with elegant and aesthetically pleasing look.

Micro LED Display

Sleek, hidden controls and clear digital readout make choosing settings easier.

FAQ

Q.

How do I order a product?

A.

A.Shopping through the LG Online Store is easy and secure. Just follow these few steps to place an order.Select an item you want to buy and click on the red "Add to cart" button.You can now either continue shopping by clicking on the grey "back" button or complete the purchase by clicking on the red "view cart" button.If you are already logged in, you can proceed with your order immediately. Not logged in? Then you can log in to your LG Online Store account or create a new account or order as a guest.
Click on "continue" then fill your data bill name and valid phone or mobile No. and the address (within Egypt) to which your order should be shipped.
Now select the payment method. The following payment methods are offered: Visa & VALU installment if you have VALU account
After completion, you will receive an E-mail with the order confirmation.

Q.

How can I install my product?

A.

After receiving your product you can contact our Customer services Hotline: 19960 Or What’s App no. 01229307777.
To request installation and we will send technician to install your product.

Q.

What is the installation fees?

A.

The installation is free of fees for one time.

Q.

When the warranty period started?

A.

Warranty period starts from purchase date which on E- Invoice.

Q.

What is the return policy?

A.

● If you are not completely Unsatisfied with your purchase or need to change the product, you can find the best way to return it:
● You can return your order within the first 14 days after receiving the goods, taking in consideration it is a Must to returned the product without any change or damage in the original packaging and in undamaged condition.
- Don’t open the product packaging.
- You can request return from our customer services to send technician to check device condition.
- After we confirm the device is in a good condition, 3rd party delivery company will contact you to turn device back to LG .
- Return is free of charge.
- Refund process will start after 14 Working days from collecting the device from your address
- In case of accessories it must be in original package without use.
- You can send your return request to our hotline: 19960 or What’s app no. 01229307777

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

DFC335HM
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Capacity
14 plates
Dimension (WXHXD, mm)
598mm(W)* 600mm(D) * 845mm(H)
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
Yes(Adjustable)
Key feature #1
TrueSteam™
DIMENSION (WXHXD, MM)
598 x 845 x 600
KEY FEATURES
TrueSteam™ & QuadWash™
Key feature #2
QuadWash™

All Spec

RACK FEATURES

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Adjustable)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

What people are saying

