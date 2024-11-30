Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Dishwasher QuadWash™ Steam | Silver | 14 Place Settings

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Dishwasher QuadWash™ Steam | Silver | 14 Place Settings

DFC532FPE

LG Dishwasher QuadWash™ Steam | Silver | 14 Place Settings

(0)
front view

Ready for a Kitchen that Serves?

Spotless and Hygienic Dishes

Clean your dishes with TrueSteam™ to avoid pre-soaking and water spots.

Multi-directional Cleaning

QuadWash™ targets your dishes from all angles for a deep and total clean.

Connect for a Smarter Wash

Download new wash cycles for your pots, pans, glassware, and more from the LG ThinQ™ app.

Certified by TÜV

Remove 99.99% of common household bacteria.

* Results based on TUV test with LG DB475TXS model. Test was conducted with Eco program using 6 kinds of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus, Penicillium chrysogenum). Result may vary in actual usage.

Effortless Washing-up

Safe and Hygienic Eating

TrueSteam™ cleans your dishes with pure steam, making them ultra-clean for you and your family.

Save Time with Steam Pre-wash

TrueSteam™ easily rinses dishes for you and loosens tough, caked-on food.

A free-standing dishwasher with the door fully open, revealing dirty dishes inside.

Steam that Reaches Every Corner

Feel confident that no dishes are missed with TrueSteam™ technology.

Inside view of steam-filled dishwasher with complete coverage for thorough cleaning.

Spotless Dishes Every Time

TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%.*

A wine glass with water spots on one side, and clear and pristine on the other after steam washing.

*Compared to LG non-steam model.
Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.

Performance Cleaning

Powerful and Gentle Cleaning

QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray every item, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.

Cleaning Power in the Right Places

Set the water intensity for the upper and lower racks separately so you can gently wash your glassware and thoroughly scrub your pots all in one load.

Dishwasher interior with upper rack washing gently and lower rack washing powerfully.

Elegant Inside and Out

Crafted entirely from stainless steel for increased durability, resistance to bacteria build-up, and easy maintenance.

A dishwasher is installed in the kitchen, and the interior full stainless steel material is well visible.

Adjustable Space

Flexible Loading Options

Experience the flexible space of EasyRack™ Plus with a height-adjustable upper rack and a bottom rack with folding tines.
Personalised Performance

Stay Connected, Stay Sparkling Clean

Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.

More Cleaning Options at Your Fingertips

Download new wash cycle presets from the LG ThinQ™ app to enjoy more cleaning options.

A man is holding a pot next to a dishwasher while a smartphone displays a pots cycle on the ThinQ™ app.

Clean Your Way

Personalise settings for your dishwasher from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smart device.

A woman is looking at her cell phone in the kitchen and a smartphone shows personalisation settings in the ThinQ™ app.

Powerful and Quiet Performance

Designed with fewer moving parts, enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.

Man holding sleeping baby in a dimly lit kitchen, free-standing dishwasher operating quietly in the background.

Innovative by Design

مطبخ به غسالة أطباق LG تقف منفردة وفرن وشفاط علوي وموقد يعمل باللمس.

Style and Harmony

The LED panel of the dishwasher appears as a close-up cut.

Micro LED Display

A dishwasher with a minimal design is installed in the kitchen.


Minimal Design

FAQ

Q.

How do I order a product?

A.

Shopping through the LG Online Store is easy and secure. Just follow these few steps to place an order.Select an item you want to buy and click on the red "Add to cart" button.You can now either continue shopping by clicking on the grey "back" button or complete the purchase by clicking on the red "view cart" button.If you are already logged in, you can proceed with your order immediately. Not logged in? Then you can log in to your LG Online Store account or create a new account or order as a guest.
Click on "continue" then fill your data bill name and valid phone or mobile No. and the address (within Egypt) to which your order should be shipped.
Now select the payment method. The following payment methods are offered: Visa & VALU installment if you have VALU account
After completion, you will receive an E-mail with the order confirmation.

Q.

How can I install my product?

A.

After receiving your product you can contact our Customer services Hotline: 19960 Or What’s App no. 01229307777.
To request installation and we will send technician to install your product.

Q.

What is the installation fees?

A.

The installation is free of fees for one time.

Q.

When the warranty period started?

A.

Warranty period starts from purchase date which on E- Invoice.

Q.

What is the return policy?

A.

● If you are not completely Unsatisfied with your purchase or need to change the product, you can find the best way to return it:
● You can return your order within the first 14 days after receiving the goods, taking in consideration it is a Must to returned the product without any change or damage in the original packaging and in undamaged condition.
- Don’t open the product packaging.
- You can request return from our customer services to send technician to check device condition.
- After we confirm the device is in a good condition, 3rd party delivery company will contact you to turn device back to LG .
- Return is free of charge.
- Refund process will start after 14 Working days from collecting the device from your address
- In case of accessories it must be in original package without use.
- You can send your return request to our hotline: 19960 or What’s app no. 01229307777

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

DFC532FPE
Capacity
14Person
Dimension (WXHXD, mm)
850mm x 600mm x 600MM
Key feature #1
QuadWash™
Key feature #2
TrueSteam™

All Spec

RACK FEATURES

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

What people are saying

