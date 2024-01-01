THE BENEFITS OF USING AIR PURIFIERS FOR NEWBORNS

Hello mom and dad! Are you impatiently waiting for the moment you will carry your little one in your arms? Did you check every item on your newborn essentials list? Well, we think one is missing. We bet no one told you how important it is to purchase an air purifier for newborns. Why? Allow us to explain.





You’ve probably read and listened to many experts to educate yourself and ensure you’ll care for your newborn in the best way possible. And you came to know that hygiene is essential for newborns' health. So you find yourself devouring content on how to disinfect your home to welcome your baby and sanitize their bottles and every item they’ll come in contact with.



Sanitizing your newborn's items is the right way to go. But did you know that the air our little ones breathe at home is also a crucial factor to create a hygienic environment for your newborn to grow healthy and giggly?



Studies show that air within the walls of your home is five times more polluted than outdoor air, as it carries harmful pollutants, including bacteria, microplastics, and probably pet hair if you have one.



In recent years, air purifiers have become a necessary appliance for many. Their popularity stems from the fact they are an effective solution for maintaining a hygienic and healthy environment at home, especially for families with children. In their early years, children possess a developing immune system, making them more prone to illness and infections.



Looking at this and considering that your newborn will spend 90% of their time at home, getting an air purifier is a priority. Keep reading this article to learn more about the benefits of air purifiers for newborns.