The event was organized in coordination with Misr El Kheir Foundation; which took on the responsibility of providing the needed medical experts and equipment. The employees’ enthusiasm towards the cause, resulted in 62 employees donating blood to those in need.



Speaking about the initiative, Mohamed Geddawy, Marketing Director at LG Egypt, said, "With LG Egypt being a true partner to the Egyptian society, we are committed to making a positive contribution to the Egyptian health sector, which is why we are proud to support World Blood Donor Day and encourage our employees to take part in this important cause."



"Blood donation is a noble act that can save lives. We hope that our initiative will inspire others to take similar initiatives and contribute to the betterment of society," he added.