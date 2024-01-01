LG-Design-for-all-at-IFA

Soon to be unveiled at this year’s IFA, LG’s Universal UP Kit comprises innovative, thoughtfully crafted solutions compatible with a wide spectrum of LG home appliances, including the refrigerator, CordZero™️ stick vacuum, the Styler™️, dishwasher, water purifier, washing machine, and dryer.



Universal UP’s Easy Handle Kit comes with detachable handles for the door and detergent drawer for LG’s washer. The handles have been designed to facilitate accessibility for users with diminished manual dexterity or wrist strength to grasp the washer’s pocket handles. The kit also offers high-contrast color options created to accommodate the conditions such as amblyopia.



Other aid kits from the Universal UP portfolio include the Assistant Kit. This detachable, wheeled strut that redistributes the weight of LG’s CordZero stick vacuum, offering enhanced control and maneuverability. The Easy Hanger Kit introduces a long handle with a circular grip to the Styler’s clothes hangers, allowing wheelchair users to easily place them on the Moving Hanger system at the top of LG’s clothing care cabinet. Additionally, LG will introduce the Rotate Shelf Kit to increase the usability of the refrigerator’s shelves and the Easy Nozzle Kit, which attaches to the water purifier, and elevates accessibility through height- and distance adjustability. The water purifier can also be upgraded for those with visual impairments by adding the Silicon Cover with Braille.



“The Universal UP Kit is designed to enhance the usability and accessibility of our home appliances and has been developed to resolve pain points shared with us by real consumers,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Through the Universal UP Kit, we will ensure that all LG appliance owners, regardless of age or physical limitations, can enjoy a convenient user experience.”











# # #