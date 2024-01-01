SEOUL, Aug. 21, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing the latest addition to its second-generation LG SIGNATURE lineup, the new Washer-Dryer with Heat Pump, at IFA 2023. Leveraging LG’s advanced heat pump technology, the new, space-efficient appliance delivers an effective washing and drying performance, gentle clothing care and an unparalleled one-stop laundry experience.

The stylish 27-inch Washer-Dryer with Heat Pump features LG SIGNATURE’s seamless, elegant design, and boasts ample room for getting clothes clean and dry with a 25-kg washing capacity, and 13-kg for drying. A genuine space-saver with a large capacity, LG’s washer-dryer also integrates the innovative TWINWash™️ feature, a small washer located below the main drum that’s ideal for cleaning delicates or daily workout gear. The ability to wash and dry makes the company’s new all-in-one model especially suitable for homes and apartments where space is at a premium, and responds to the call from many consumers for a laundry solution that saves both time and space.