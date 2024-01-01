The innovative, high-efficiency LG kitchen, living, and air solutions installed in LG Smart Cottage include the WashTower Compact, QuadWash™️ dishwasher, various built-in kitchen appliances, a water purifier and the Therma V™️ Monobloc air-to-water heat pump (AWHP). In addition to delivering year-around indoor comfort while using less power than a conventional heating and cooling system, LG’s energy-saving AWHP can provide a reliable supply of hot water via connection to the 200-liter-capacity Integrated Water Tank (IWT).



Moving outside, the exterior of the Smart Cottage is equipped with sustainability-focused LG technologies that can meet the daily energy needs of up to two occupants. Roof-mounted 4-kilowatt (kW) solar panels connect with the company’s Energy Storage System (ESS) to ensure the safe, reliable on-site collection and storage of solar power, generating as much as 15 kilowatts of electricity per day. Any surplus energy can be stored in the ESS for later use, or sold to the contracted electricity provider. Additionally, LG’s modular house has an electric vehicle (EV) charger built in, so homeowners won’t have to worry about fitting one themselves in order to power up their EV.



For a smart and convenient user experience, all of the appliances inside this extraordinary abode connect seamlessly with LG ThinQ. Via the ThinQ app, users can effortlessly control each appliance, manage the entire HVAC system, and monitor energy storage and consumption in real-time. What’s more, LG ThinQ connects to the Smart Cottage’s security-enhancing Internet of Things (IoT) accessories, including cameras, motion sensors and smart doorbells, helping to keep occupants safe and give them peace-of-mind.



To help bring the Smart Cottage to life, LG partnered with GS Engineering & Construction Corp (GS E&C), a South Korean construction and civil engineering service provider.



“Far more than just a prefabricated home, LG Smart Cottage is an innovative housing solution that facilitates a sustainable lifestyle through state-of-the-art ThinQ connectivity,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “LG aims to redefine residential living by seamlessly integrating its energy solutions, appliances and services into a space that lets people live life their way.”





