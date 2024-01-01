LG-SUSTAINABLE-LIFE-JOY-FOR-ALL-With-Latest-Home-Solutions-at-IFA

Moving to the ThinQ Home Zone, IFA attendees can experience the personalized customizability and upgradability of LG ThinQ UP 2.0, along with the enhanced accessibility offered by the new home appliance accessories and add-ons in the groundbreaking Universal UP Kit. The usability-boosting Universal UP Kit features diverse solutions designed to easily attach to different LG appliances, including refrigerators, washers, dryer, CordZeroTM cordless vacuums and water purifiers, to ensure a better user experience for everyone – regardless of gender, age or disability.

The Upcycling Workshop Zone highlights some of the company’s home appliances made with the use of recycled plastics, such as the LG PuriCareTM AeroFurniture air purifier and Styler™️ ShoeCase and ShoeCare solutions. Additionally, visitors can participate in workshops where they will learn about LG’s recycling initiatives and have the chance to take part in the ‘plastic knot challenge’, which revolves around the use of resin pallets harvested from waste plastics at the Chilseo Recycling Center.