LG takes Audio Experience to new levels with its newest sound solutions SC9S Sound bar and XBOOM RNC5 speakers

Cairo, Egypt. July 11th , 2023 — Meaning to accommodate the diverse range of Home Entertainment needs for its customers, LG Electronics launches its latest innovations in the sound systems, LG Sound Bar SC9S and LG XBOOM RNC5 speakers, introducing a wide range of un proceeded convenient features and sleek innovative designs to the market, catered carefully to deliver unparalleled sound strength and authenticity, creating a revolutionized immersive home entertainment experience to its consumers.



LG’s SC9S Sound bar offers the ultimate seamless integration with LG’s TVs, being the ideal match to highlight the TV’S best features such as WOW Orchestra & WOW Interface, when paired together with the sound bar, alongside with being the perfect match for LG OLED C, with its sleek and elegant design, featuring Dual Mode Bracket that is meant to complements the minimalist look of LG’s latest TVs and create a visually appealing harmony and a luxurious, one of a kind style.



SC95 presents consumers with the best sound quality in terms of accuracy, intensity and authenticity of sound, with LG’s Dolby Atmos 3.1.3 ch with Triple Up-Firing Speaker and IMAX enhanced quality powered by DTS:X, taking home entertainment experience for LG’s customers to a whole new level.



Besides encompassing multiple AI Services & Music Streaming Compatibility that secures outstanding sound for any content, movies, sporting events, games or music, LG’s SC9S, features Triple Level Spatial Sound Technology and Smart Up-Mixer, resulting in a real 3D Surrounding Sound, for a unique immersive home cinema audio effect.



With yet another innovation in the home entertainment industry, LG also introduces the XBOOM RNC5 speakers’ model, designed to complement and enhance your audio setup, as well as, the visual experience with its party strobe/ Multi Color lighting feature, delivering the look, feel and sound of the party from the comfort of your home.



Operating via Sound Double Super Bass Boost, Bass Blast, and X-Shiny Woofer, LG’s RNC5 delivers crystal-clear sound with precise details, With their sleek and modern design, the RNC5 speakers seamlessly integrate into any home décor, not to mention providing a premium user friendly experience through a wide range of connectivity features such as, TV connection (Sound Sync), Phone Cradle, Wireless Party Link and LG Bluetooth App.



"LG has been determined to unlock new levels in the home entertainment systems experience for the past couple of years, resulting in unprecedented sound technology implementation in our latest audio solutions such as SC9S Sound bar and XBOOM RNC5 speakers, marking the commence of a new era in the area of smart sound solutions and home audio experience" Said Billy Kim, Managing Director, LG Egypt.

