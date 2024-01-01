31 July 2023 – Cairo, Egypt – LG Egypt and Misr El Kheir Foundation celebrated giving out electrical appliances to 10 in-need brides-to-be in Alexandria Governorate as part of the "LG Heroes" initiative and supporting Misr El Kheir Foundation’s Marriage Facilitation Program. The donation is a step in LG’s long-term commitment to provide premium technologies to Misr El Kheir’s affiliated institutions in various fields, offering a helping hand to those unprivileged in Health, Education and Social Solidarity across Egypt’s governorates.



In the presence of Mohamed Geddawy, Marketing Director at LG Egypt, and Ayman Abu Ghaly, Alexandria Office Manager at Misr El Kheir Foundation, the ceremony went on to witness handing the appliances to the brides-to-be, following the successful completion of social research by the foundation’s field office in Alexandria. The donations represent a community contribution that aligns with the foundation’s Marriage Facilitation Program.



Mohamed Geddawy, Marketing Director at LG Egypt, has affirmed LG’s full commitment to its role in supporting the community through its "LG Heroes" social responsibility initiative, which is taking place this year in partnership with Misr El Kheir Foundation. He also added, “During the Marriage Facilitation Program event in Alexandria, LG Egypt gave out a total of 10 TV screens, along with 10 washing machines, crafted with the company’s latest technologies. We are looking forward to continue working with Misr El Kheir Foundation in providing the needed support to the beneficiaries within the various social responsibility programs.”



Commenting on the celebration, Ahmed Youssef, Senior Director of the Direct Aid Program at Misr El Kheir Foundation, expressed his appreciation to LG Egypt and his gratitude for the fruitful cooperation, which helped in bringing joy to the hearts of the 10 qualified brides and their families.



Moreover, Ayman Abu Ghali, Alexandria Office Manager at Misr El Kheir Foundation, took the opportunity to highlight the numerous daily requests from beneficiaries the foundation receives, be it for The Marriage facilitation program or any of the other services provided by Misr El Kheir, which is why the foundation is always keen, with the assist of its partners, to conduct all the necessary social research on applicants, to make sure they are qualified and to cater each of the services properly according to the beneficiaries’ needs.



