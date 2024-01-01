LGxMisr-El-Kheir-celebrate-the-second-phase-of-the-bridal-preparation-campaign

September 17, 2023, Cairo, Egypt - LG and the Misr El Khair Foundation celebrated the completion of the second phase of the bridal supply campaign by distributing electrical appliances to 11 brides from the most needy groups in Cairo Governorate as part of the “LG Heroes” initiative, through which the company is donating a number of appliances. Electricity to support the marriage facilitation program launched by the Misr El Kheir Foundation.

The Misr Al-Kheir Foundation branch in the Third Settlement in Cairo witnessed the ceremony on Thursday, September 14, in the presence of Mr. Mohamed Al-Gedawy, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at LG Egypt, and Mr. Medhat Gamal El-Din, Head of the Social Solidarity Sector at the Misr Al-Kheir Foundation, after the first phase in Alexandria Governorate yielded results. About bringing joy and joy to brides and their families.

The ceremony witnessed the distribution of 11 LG television screens, along with 11 washing machines containing the latest technologies provided by LG in its products, to the beneficiaries as a form of community contribution within the marriage facilitation program.

For his part, Mohamed Al-Gedawy, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at LG, said: “LG is proud of its active participation in the marriage facilitation program in cooperation with the Misr Al-Khair Foundation. The goal of the “LG Heroes” initiative for social responsibility has always been to work to support those who deserve it within the responsibility programs. different societies.”

In the same context, Mr. Medhat Gamal El-Din expressed his great appreciation for LG and his praise for the continued cooperation between the two parties, represented by the company’s participation in the organization’s various social responsibility programs and finally the distribution of electrical appliances to 11 brides from Cairo Governorate, to help them with wedding expenses.”

The head of the Social Solidarity Sector stressed that the Misr Kheir Foundation aims for sustainable development in all its projects, especially charitable projects, to achieve the maximum benefit for the neediest families in all governorates of Egypt.