Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG and Misr El Khair celebrate the second phase of the bridal preparation

Within the social responsibility initiative “LG Heroes”

LGxMisr-El-Kheir-celebrate-the-second-phase-of-the-bridal-preparation-campaign

September 17, 2023, Cairo, Egypt - LG and the Misr El Khair Foundation celebrated the completion of the second phase of the bridal supply campaign by distributing electrical appliances to 11 brides from the most needy groups in Cairo Governorate as part of the “LG Heroes” initiative, through which the company is donating a number of appliances. Electricity to support the marriage facilitation program launched by the Misr El Kheir Foundation.

 

The Misr Al-Kheir Foundation branch in the Third Settlement in Cairo witnessed the ceremony on Thursday, September 14, in the presence of Mr. Mohamed Al-Gedawy, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at LG Egypt, and Mr. Medhat Gamal El-Din, Head of the Social Solidarity Sector at the Misr Al-Kheir Foundation, after the first phase in Alexandria Governorate yielded results. About bringing joy and joy to brides and their families.

The ceremony witnessed the distribution of 11 LG television screens, along with 11 washing machines containing the latest technologies provided by LG in its products, to the beneficiaries as a form of community contribution within the marriage facilitation program.

 

For his part, Mohamed Al-Gedawy, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at LG, said: “LG is proud of its active participation in the marriage facilitation program in cooperation with the Misr Al-Khair Foundation. The goal of the “LG Heroes” initiative for social responsibility has always been to work to support those who deserve it within the responsibility programs. different societies.”

In the same context, Mr. Medhat Gamal El-Din expressed his great appreciation for LG and his praise for the continued cooperation between the two parties, represented by the company’s participation in the organization’s various social responsibility programs and finally the distribution of electrical appliances to 11 brides from Cairo Governorate, to help them with wedding expenses.”

 

The head of the Social Solidarity Sector stressed that the Misr Kheir Foundation aims for sustainable development in all its projects, especially charitable projects, to achieve the maximum benefit for the neediest families in all governorates of Egypt.

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 