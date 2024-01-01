November 13, 2023, Cairo, Egypt - In cooperation with the Misr Al Khair Foundation, LG distributed 10 75-inch Ultra HD screens to several different schools in Assiut Governorate in Upper Egypt, within the limits of the memorandum of understanding that was signed at the beginning of this year between the two parties, and Which allows LG to provide in-kind support to the institutions affiliated with Misr Al-Khair in the files of education, health, and social solidarity, throughout the Arab Republic of Egypt.

After completing the first phase of the education file by distributing 10 screens to eligible schools in Minya Governorate, last Wednesday, corresponding to November 8, witnessed the second phase of the initiative. LG and Misr Al Khair distributed 10 more screens to eligible schools in Assiut Governorate in Upper Egypt, including a school. Al Aflaq in the village of Abu Tig, Al Masoudi School in the village of Bani Samie, Nazlet Baqour School, Al Hilali Schools 1 and 2 in the village of Dwayna, and others. This was in the presence of both Mr. Medhat Fayez, Head of the Sales Sector at LG Misr Company, and Ms. Nihad Magdy, Director of the Community Education Department at the Misr El Kheir Foundation.

For his part, Mr. Medhat Fayez, Head of the Sales Sector at LG Egypt, confirmed, “LG ​​has always been distinguished by its various social responsibility initiatives. The “LG Heroes” initiative has succeeded in reaching many deserving people in various fields over the past years, and has culminated in This year, the initiative is in an effective and sustainable partnership with the Misr El Kheir Foundation.”

Fayez also added that LG seeks to cover all social responsibility files and provide continuous support to the institutions affiliated with Misr Al Khair. He also explained that the education file comes at the forefront of the company’s priorities, with the aim of raising the level of education in Egypt and raising the level of educational services provided by worthy affiliated educational institutions. For the Misr Al-Khair Foundation, especially in remote governorates and cities of Upper Egypt.

In the same context, Ms. Nehad Magdy, Director of the Community Education Department at the Misr Al-Khair Foundation, commented, saying, “LG’s continuous support for the institutions affiliated with Misr Al-Khair at all levels has led to a significant increase in the number of beneficiaries. The partnership between the two parties is based on making joint efforts in order to support those who deserve it.” Through multiple community initiatives that include all files such as health, education, and others, and extend to all parts of the republic.”

It is worth noting that the long-term cooperation between LG and the Misr El Kheir Foundation has continued from the beginning of the year until now, including many different social responsibility initiatives, and emphasizing the company’s vision of the importance of providing community support to those in need, in order to create a better future for Egyptian society.