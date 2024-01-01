LGxMisr El Kheir conclude the bridal preparation campaign

September 27, 2023, Cairo, Egypt - LG and the Misr El Khair Foundation celebrated the completion of the third and final phase of the bridal supply campaign by distributing electrical appliances to 9 brides from the most needy groups in Dakahlia and Fayoum governorates as part of the “LG Heroes” initiative, through which the company By donating a number of electrical appliances to support the marriage facilitation program launched by the Misr Al Khair Foundation.



The celebration was attended by Mohamed Al-Gedawy, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at LG Egypt, and Mr. Hassan Muslim, Director of the Misr Al-Khair Foundation office in Dakahlia, after the first phase in Alexandria Governorate and the second in Cairo Governorate resulted in bringing joy and joy to the brides and their families.



The Misr Al Khair Foundation team distributed LG devices containing the latest technologies offered by the company in its products, which included 9 TV screens and 9 washing machines, to beneficiaries as a form of community contribution within the marriage facilitation program.



For his part, Mohamed Al-Gedawy, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at LG, said: “Today we celebrate the completion of our commitment to the bridal preparation campaign within the Marriage Facilitation Program in cooperation with the Misr Al-Khair Foundation. We have always been pleased with our contribution and putting a smile on the faces of deserving brides and their spouses. We are also currently conducting The necessary arrangements are made with the Misr El Kheir Foundation in order to start other initiatives and ensure that support reaches those who deserve it.”



In the same context, Mr. Hassan Muslim expressed his pride in the fruitful partnership with LG, which contributed to providing assistance to girls and empowering them by providing electrical appliances and living needs necessary to help girls complete marriage.



He stressed that the ultimate goal of the Misr El Kheir Foundation is human development in all aspects of life, and this is what we are working on through this important partnership