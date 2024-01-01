6 June 2023 – Cairo, Egypt – In line with its ongoing long term agreement with Misr-El Kheir foundation, LG Egypt applied a visit to Al-Hamad Dialysis center in El Beheira Governorate, on xxx, and delivered another 10 of its most advanced products in the air purification field “PuriCare”, which comes as a part of its consistent efforts towards advancing the health sector in Egypt and providing the unprivileged medical centers with the needed technologies, for them to be able to provide the essential health care needed for the patients, especially in the remote Egyptian governorates.



What is worth mentioning is that LG Egypt previously donated 10 air purifiers to two different medical centers in Al Fayoum, and a total number of 500 school bag, 500 T shirt and 500 pencil case to 14 community education schools in Fayoum and Senoris town, following the Initiative’s main objective to provide premium technologies by LG in various fields, in order to support unprivileged Health, Education and social solidarity institutions, and fall under the umbrella of LG’s sustainable CSR program “LG Heroes”.



“The latest donation is one of many steps that LG Egypt is taking towards fulfilling its commitment to spare no efforts in up lifting the quality of healthcare services provided by Misr El- Khair affiliated institutions in the Health sector and arm it with LG’s latest innovative technologies, all towards securing a healthier and less polluted atmosphere for the beneficiaries” stated Mohamed ElGedawy, LG Egypt’s Marketing Manager.