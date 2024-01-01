LGxMisr-El-Kheir-open-the-education-file-in-Minya

October 25, 2023, Cairo, Egypt - LG, in collaboration with Misr El Kheir Foundation, has distributed 10 units of 75-inch Ultra HD screens featuring LG's latest technologies to 10 different schools in Upper Egypt's Minya Governorate. This aligns with a memorandum of understanding signed earlier this year between both parties, in which LG commits to donating its latest innovations in electrical appliances to enhance the quality of services provided by Misr El Kheir Foundation in education, health, and social solidarity across Egypt.



As part of their fruitful cooperation, LG and Misr El Kheir distributed the screens to 10 different schools in Minya on Thursday, October 19, representing the first phase of their collaboration in the education sector. The event was attended by Mohammed El-Gedawy, the Marketing and Public Relations Director at LG Egypt, and representatives from Misr El Kheir.



Mohammed El-Gedawy, the Marketing and Public Relations Director at LG, expressed LG's full commitment to supporting the Egyptian community through various social responsibility initiatives in partnership with Misr El Kheir Foundation. He emphasized LG's dedication to enhancing educational, healthcare, and social services provided by Misr El Kheir's affiliated institutions, especially in remote areas and Upper Egypt.