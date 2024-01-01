1st Of June 2023 – Cairo, Egypt - In line with LG’s exerted efforts to uplift the quality of life by offering the latest innovative technologies, LG’s PuriCare 360, achieved Excellent Results in Air Purification by the National Research Centre (NRC) on the sideline of the International Conference of Environment & Climate Change Research Institute that took place on the 23rd and 24th of May.

Held under the patronage of Prof. Dr. Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the conference was themed around “Environment, Climate Change & Sustainable Development” and saw the attendance of Prof. Dr. Hussein Darweish, Acting President of the National Research Center, as well as a number of attendees who are interested in the topics discussed by the conference, from various entities and Universities, along with a handful of leading environmental and climate change research specialized professors.

The NRC's certification in Air Purification recognizes LG's commitment to providing high-quality air purifiers that deliver exceptional performance and reliability. The certification process’ rigorous testing and evaluation ensured PuriCare 360’s abilities to effectively remove and reduce microbes, virus, bacteria, fungi, gasses and odor from the air. The findings and certificate reinforce the product’s ability to benefit the health and well-being of consumers, especially those who suffer from allergies and airway diseases.

The conference gathered scientists, environmentalists and policymakers to present the latest advances and exchange ideas on the management of environmental pollution, occupational health, air & water quality, climate change and sustainability. The event also opened the door for potential collaborations that aim to offer sustainable solutions, applications and products addressing environmental and health threats and challenges.

As an advanced solution for indoor air quality, LG’s PuriCare 360 was featured in a briefing session by Mr. Ali Hozain- B2B Project Manager,LG Egypt, on the product’s technology, features, and use cases, followed by a Q&As session ensuring full comprehension of LG’s ongoing efforts towards introducing advanced solutions for a better, less polluted environment.

“We are thrilled to receive this appreciation from the National Research Centre in Egypt,” stated Billy Kim, Managing Director, LG Egypt. “We have always been committed to delivering products and solutions that improve people's lives, and our PuriCare 360 air purifiers are a great example of this. LG will continue to innovate and advance air purification technologies to help people have a better quality of air, and a better quality of Life,” added Kim.

During The Conference, the report of the World Health Organization was discussed, hilighting the extent of the impact of Air Pollution and its contribution to the occurrence of about 7 Million premature deaths and increasing the burden on the global economy with more than 2.9 trillion dollars per year, The NRC's certification in Air Purification for LG’s PuriCare 360, recognizes the efforts made by LG towards providing the market with high quality air purifiers, with outstanding performance and efficiency that contribute to more progress towards offering better air quality.

LG’s PuriCare 360 ensures sustaining the best possible air quality through real-time air quality monitoring, in addition to utilizing plasmaster Ionizer technology to reduce toxic viruses and bacteria for a clean and healthy indoor environment. The product is named after its wide coverage of air purification thanks to the swing function which enables integrated and multidirectional air purification. LG air purifier also offers a unique domestic experience with its sleek round design, space-saving installation and the ability to control it from anywhere through LG ThinQ technology.

LG Puricare 360is of great interest to many different entities, including but not limited to Hospitals and hotel, as its being widely used by many medical and hospitality entities, such as, Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski Hotel, St. Regis Hotel, Four Seasons. Medical Entities like Saudi German Hospital, Dar el seha and Al Salam Hospital.