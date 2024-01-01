25 July 2023 – Cairo, Egypt – LG Egypt announced the release of its new TV lineup for 2023, featuring OLED evo, OLED, QNED, Nano Cell, UHD and LED models. The new TVs offer a variety of features and innovations to users, including stunning picture quality, immersive sound, and smart functionality, to meet the needs of every customer.



All TVs in the new lineup come are packed with a variety of features, such as webOS, LG’s smart TV platform which allows users to access a variety of streaming apps, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. The new range of TVs also includes support for the LG ThinQ AI platform offering improved connectivity and an intuitive AI experience. The LG ThinQ AI platform allows users to use natural language when controlling simple TV functions or settings, or when searching for content. The platform also allows interoperability with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The OLED evo, OLED, QNED, Nano Cell, and UHD TVs come paired with the upgraded Magic Remote offering users seamless navigation, search, and access through voice commands in more than 20 languages including Arabic, or via the Magic Tap (NFC) feature which facilitates connection between the TV and smartphones with one touch.



Launching the world’s first 55'' curved OLED TV in 2013, this year, LG is celebrating 10 years of OLED technology. The new line of OLED screens is topped by the OLED evo C3 and CS3 models’ latest updates including LG’s 6th generation α9 AI Processor, supported by Dolby Vision IQ, which optimizes every pixel, automatically adjusting image settings using AI based on the content and ambient light conditions. LG’s Brightness Booster Max technology also offers enhanced screen brightness by 20% compared to traditional OLED screens. Using AI Picture Pro to deliver a more lifelike HDR imaging and AI Sound Pro, which offers virtual 9.1.2 surround sound through the 2023 TVs’ built-in speaker system, the TV is ideal for those looking to enjoy a cinematic experience, sports fans, and gamers alike. The OLED evo C3 is available in 77'' and 83'', and CS3 in 65'' and 55''.



Adding to the OLED category, LG is releasing the A3 series in 65'' and 55'', which comes equipped with LG’s 6th generation α7 AI Processor and wrapped in an ultra-slim design. With AI Super Upscaling 4K and Personalized Picture Wizard, the TV offers a spellbinding cinema experience with scenes coming to life thanks to Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture and the immersive, spatial audio of Dolby Atmos. The A3 also features the latest webOS 23 and redesigned user interface to enhance user experience; the brand-new home interface houses a new "Quick Cards" feature, offering users easy access to personalized content and services.



In addition to the OLED TVs, LG also released an update to their premium QNED range: QNED81 supported by α7 AI Processor Gen6 in 75, 65, 86, 55inch screens and QNED75 in 65 and 55inches powered by 6th generation α5 AI Processor. The QNED range combines Quantum Dot and NanoCell 4K technology offering improved dimming zones and mini-LED technology for more precise control of brightness, deeper blacks and ultra-high contrast ratio in Real 4K. The range offers a breathtakingly cinematic experience with DolbyAtmos providing multi-dimensional surround sound and Dolby Vision IQ’s HDR technology auto-adjustment of scenery. The new models also provide an advanced high-end gaming experience with AMD FreeSync Premium, HGiG, ALLM, HDMI 2.1 for High Frame Rate 4K 120Hz gameplay. This, coupled with support for VRR offers gamers unlimited gameplay.



The lineup includes Nano Cell TVs featuring a sleek design and quality performance that is ideal for living room viewing, home cinema, and 4K gaming. The new NANO77 delivers stunning picture quality and immersive sound, powered by 6th generation α7 AI Processor for the 86'' screen and α5 AI Processor for the 75'', 65'', 55'', and 50'' screens. The NANO77 offers 4K resolution supported by Real 4K Nano Cell technology and AI Super Upscaling 4K offering greater color vibrancy and a more advanced backlighting system, along with the NanoAccuracy feature, which stabilizes colors, ensuring excellent off-angle viewing and an enjoyable experience for all family members. Equipped with all the specs for thrilling next-gen gaming, LG’s NANO77 brings games to life with the Game Optimizer featuring offering greater control over picture and sound settings. VRR and AMD FreeSync™️ technologies ensure a clear and smooth gaming experience with less lag, stutter, and tearing.



LG also revealed the new Ultra HD UR80 and UR78 models that are available in a variety of sizes ranging from 43 to 86 inches. The category offers 4K resolution, which is four times the resolution of Full HD, producing vibrant colors, sharper and more detailed images. The full range of UHD TVs features LG's Gen6 AI Processor, which uses artificial intelligence to optimize the picture and sound quality for each individual scene.



LG’s recently launched portfolio concludes with the new LQ600 LED TV, available in 32 inch screens. The TV is equipped with webOS 22 and fifth generation α5 AI Processor, Resolution Upscaler and Game Optimizer features.



-END-