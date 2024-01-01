6th Of August 2023 – Cairo, Egypt, In line with its commitment towards introducing the Egyptian market to the most advanced technologies in the world, alongside with presenting Egyptian customers to a whole new level of luxury and comfort, LG has announced the launch of its PuriCare™️ 360° Hit Air Purifier with Multi-filtration System in Egypt, delivering enhanced deodorization and air purification, for a safer and fresher Indoor Air, and an unprecedented comfortable experience at home.

Known for its effective air purification, distinctive 360-degree design and conveniently compact size, the LG PuriCare 360° can refresh and revitalize the air indoors, through to absorbing pollutants from every direction, depending on its 360-degree design, for a purified, clean, and filtered air throughout the entire room. The new model’s compact design and lighter weight also allows it to fit almost anywhere in the house and is easier to move around, for a more efficient user experience.

Moreover, LG’s Multi-filtration System Certified from the National Research Center in Egypt, is also responsible for eliminating bacteria, viruses, allergens and harmful gases from the indoor environment, as the system includes a HEPA H13 filter that traps 99.999 percent of ultra-fine dust particles (as small as 0.01 micrometers1), and LG’s Plasmaster™️ Ionizer++ , which sends out ion clusters that help reduce the presence of viruses, bacteria and allergens in the air. Additionally, the comprehensive Multi-filtration System enables the LG PuriCare 360° to remove bad odors, smog and airborne chemicals from the room.