LG’S NEW PURICARE™️ AIR SOLUTION DELIVERS MORE COMFORT AT HOME
LG introduces the Egyptian market to a new level of home comfort with its latest prominent Air solution, PuriCare 360° Hit
6th Of August 2023 – Cairo, Egypt, In line with its commitment towards introducing the Egyptian market to the most advanced technologies in the world, alongside with presenting Egyptian customers to a whole new level of luxury and comfort, LG has announced the launch of its PuriCare™️ 360° Hit Air Purifier with Multi-filtration System in Egypt, delivering enhanced deodorization and air purification, for a safer and fresher Indoor Air, and an unprecedented comfortable experience at home.
Known for its effective air purification, distinctive 360-degree design and conveniently compact size, the LG PuriCare 360° can refresh and revitalize the air indoors, through to absorbing pollutants from every direction, depending on its 360-degree design, for a purified, clean, and filtered air throughout the entire room. The new model’s compact design and lighter weight also allows it to fit almost anywhere in the house and is easier to move around, for a more efficient user experience.
Moreover, LG’s Multi-filtration System Certified from the National Research Center in Egypt, is also responsible for eliminating bacteria, viruses, allergens and harmful gases from the indoor environment, as the system includes a HEPA H13 filter that traps 99.999 percent of ultra-fine dust particles (as small as 0.01 micrometers1), and LG’s Plasmaster™️ Ionizer++ , which sends out ion clusters that help reduce the presence of viruses, bacteria and allergens in the air. Additionally, the comprehensive Multi-filtration System enables the LG PuriCare 360° to remove bad odors, smog and airborne chemicals from the room.
“Presenting our latest findings in various technologies to the Egyptian market has always been one of LG’s proudest moments, stated Billy Kim, Managing Director, LG Egypt, and he went on to say, we have always been driven by our commitment towards presenting our customers with products and solutions that’s meant to improve their lives, and our PuriCare 360 air purifiers embodies that commitment and acts as a life proof on LG’s persistent to continue down the excellence road.
“Our latest LG PuriCare model provides clean, purified air to make your living environment safer, more hygienic and more comfortable,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to provide complete air purification solutions that deliver maximum value to our customers worldwide.”
What is also worth mentioning is that LG’s new air purifier can be conveniently controlled and monitored from any location via the LG ThinQ app for smartphone., and users can also monitor indoor air quality on the PuriCare 360°’s smart LED panel, which uses four colored lights to visually represent the level of airborne contaminants and odors detected by the device’s accurate air-quality sensor.
-The end-