34'' Curved UltraWide QHD HDR FreeSync™ Premium Monitor with 160Hz Refresh Rate

34'' Curved UltraWide QHD HDR FreeSync™ Premium Monitor with 160Hz Refresh Rate

34WP65C-B

34'' Curved UltraWide QHD HDR FreeSync™ Premium Monitor with 160Hz Refresh Rate

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    34"

  • Curved

    Yes

  • Display Type

    VA

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.07725 x 0.23175 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR

  • Refresh Rate

    160Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Brightness

    240cd (Min)/300cd (Typ)

  • Contrast Ratio

    3000:1 (Min.), 3000:1 (Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (HDMI × 2)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    < 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    < 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    42W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    45W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Crosshair®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR 10

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Motion Blur Reduction Technology

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker Output

    7W

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

  • Speaker Channel

    2ch

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    31.9” x 22.4” x 10.2” (Up),
    31.9” X 18.04” x 10.2” (Up)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    31.9" x 14.1" x 3.6"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    38.8" x 20.6" x 8.4"

  • With Stand Weight

    16.9 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    12.8 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    23.2 lbs

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mount(mm)

    100x100

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

