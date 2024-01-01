We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34'' Curved UltraWide QHD HDR FreeSync™ Premium Monitor with 160Hz Refresh Rate
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
34"
-
Curved
Yes
-
Display Type
VA
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.07725 x 0.23175 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Refresh Rate
160Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Brightness
240cd (Min)/300cd (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
3000:1 (Min.), 3000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (HDMI × 2)
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
< 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
< 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
42W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
45W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR 10
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Technology
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Output
7W
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
-
Speaker Channel
2ch
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
31.9” x 22.4” x 10.2” (Up),
31.9” X 18.04” x 10.2” (Up)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
31.9" x 14.1" x 3.6"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
38.8" x 20.6" x 8.4"
-
With Stand Weight
16.9 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
12.8 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
23.2 lbs
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mount(mm)
100x100
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.