23.8” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor
*Monitors have Three Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 4 years.
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz Refresh Rate
Color
HDR10
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Feature
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Height, Tilt, Pivot Adjustable Stand
Designed for Incredible Speed
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
Fluid Gaming Motion
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
23.8Inch
-
Size (cm)
60.4cm
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2745 x 0.2745mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 97% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
MBR
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes (Premium)
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 8bit at 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 8bit at 144Hz
-
Headphone out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
32W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
34W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
NA(Not Support ES7.0 standard)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
540.8 x 551.1 x 291.2 mm(Up)540.8 x 441.1 x 291.2 mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
540.8 x 323.8 x 42.8 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
753 x 426 x 173 mm
-
Weight with Stand
5.6
-
Weight without Stand
3.4
-
Weight in Shipping
8.2
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
Yes
