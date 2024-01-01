612L Top Freezer Refrigerator,Linear Cooling™

*Product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

1)LinearCoolingTM

-Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pakchoi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCoolingTM model.

-The result may vary in actual usage.

-Applicable models only.

2)DoorCooling ⁺ TM

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling⁺ ™ and Non-DoorCooling⁺ ™ models.

-Applicable models only.

-DoorCooling⁺ ™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

3)Hygiene Fresh

-Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia.

-Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method referring to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.

-The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.

-Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.

4)LG ThinQ™

-LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed to LG ThinQ™.

-Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.

-UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.