523L Top Freezer Refrigerator Silver
GTF522PVAN
Key Features
- Multi Air Flow
- Inverter Compressor
- Total No Frost
Multi Air Flow
Freshness all around
Cool air flows in every direction to surround your food with cool air to keep it fresh.
Inverter Compressor
Smart cooling with motor control for efficiency
Inverter Compressor¹⁾ boosts energy efficiency by controlling motor speed.
Total No Frost
Fresh cooling completely with Total no frost
Keeps food fresh and frost-free with no need to defrost.
Tempered glass shelves
Durable, cleanable shelves resist breaks and stains
Tempered glass shelves are strong enough for heavy items and easy to clean without stains or odors.
Soft LED Lighting
Softer and better on the eyes
Find what you need without hurting your eyes with the soft LEDs that permeate your entire fridge.
1)Inverter Compressor
-Energy Saving: Inverter Compressor responses to variable load conditions by adjusting cooling power for better energy efficiency.
-Cooling power is automatically controlled according to the inside and outside temperature conditions of refrigerator
.Mechanical structure of conventional comp & Inverter comp is same as reciprocating type. The difference is, Motor Speed (RPM) control ability.(Motor Speed: Recipro: Single step vs Inverter: Multiple Steps)
FAQ
Q.
What size refrigerator do I need?
A.
Although it depends on your lifestyle, as a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi refrigerator (capacity: 340–384L) suffices for a small household of 1–2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506–508L) suit a family of 3–4; for a larger family, we recommend capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625–705L). Multi-Door models provide extra width for storing trays, platters, and etc. Since we at LG wish for every customer to find the Refrigerator that suits them best, we offer a selection of sizes per range.
Q.
Is a double door refrigerator useful?
A.
Also known as Combi refrigerators, double door refrigerators offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods.
LG Combi refrigerators have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used sections.
Q.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Refrigerator?
A.
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.
Q.
What does it mean for a refrigerator to be frost-free?
A.
Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, then condenses into water, which immediately freezes.
A frost-free refrigerator uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt the ice, automatically preventing frost buildup.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
760 x 1860 x 750
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Sliver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
95
Product Weight (kg)
88
Depth without door (mm)
675
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
760 x 1860 x 750
Depth without handle (mm)
750
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
No
Deodorizer
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Sliver
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
No
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
Fresh 0 Zone
No
Egg tray/Egg basket
Yes
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
123
Storage Volume Refrigerator
400
Storage Volume Total (L)
523
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
Multi-Air Flow
No
