LG Neo Plasma, Single Split Wall Mounted,12,18,24K BTU, Cooling Only, World's best seller.
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Split
COOLING CAPACITY
-
Btu/hr.
18000
-
kW (Min - Rating - Max)
5278.59237536657
HEATING CAPACITY
-
kBtu/hr (Min - Rating - Max)
19000
-
kW (Min - Rating - Max)
5718.47507331378
EER
-
Btu/hr. W
9.1
COP
-
Cooling(W/W)
3.01
POWER INPUT (RATING)
-
Cooling(W)
1980
-
Heating(W)
1850
RUNNING CURRENT
-
Cooling(A)
9.2
-
Heating(A)
8.4
POWER SUPPLY
-
ø,V,Hz
1,220-240,50
AIR FLOW RATE(INDOOR UNIT)
-
CFM
13.3(469)
AIR CIRCULATION(OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
CFM
42(1483)
MOISTURE REMOVAL
-
l/h.(pts/h.)
2.5
NOISE LEVEL
-
Indoor Unit (H/M/L/Sleep) (dB(A)±3)
42/39/36
-
Outdoor Unit (dB(A)±3)
55
CONNETING TUBE
-
Liquid Side(mm/inch)
6.35(1/4")
-
Gas Side(mm/inch)
12,7(1/2")
DIMENSION
-
Indoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)
1082x297x212
-
Outdoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)
841x595x282
NET WEIGHT
-
Indoor Unit(kg/lbs)
11,6(25,5)
-
Outdoor Unit (kg/lbs)
40,5(89,29)
FEATURES
-
Temperature Control
Thermistor
-
Plasma Filter
Nano
-
CHAOS Wind(Auto Wind)
Yes
-
Airflow Direction(4-Way:Optional)
4 way
-
Steps, Fan/Cool
3/4
-
Airflow Direction Control(Up&Down)
Auto
-
Airflow Direction Control(Left&Right)
Auto
-
Setting Temperature Range(Cool)
18-30
-
Setting Temperature Range(Heat)
16-30
-
Temperature Increment
1
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
-
Timer
24h, On/Off
-
Sleep Operation
Yes
-
Soft Dry Operation
Yes
-
Restart Delay(minute)
3
-
Deice Control(Defrost)
Yes
-
Hot Start
Yes
-
Auto Chnageover(only H/P model)
Yes
-
Auto Clean
Yes
-
Jet Cool
Yes
