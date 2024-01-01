We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XBOOM Go Portable Speaker, Bass Boost - XG7QBK
Feel Powerful Sound
with LG XBOOM Go
All-New Units Deliver
Brand New Powerful Sound
Experience Bigger,
Bolder Sound
Feel that Bass Even at Low Volume
Boost up Fun with Stronger Sound
Give Color to Every Music
Woman strikes a pose in vivid lighting.
Sync Your Mood with Light Studio
LG XBOOM Go XG5 with purple lighting is placed on the floor. On top of the speaker it shows three modes of Light studio; ambient, nature, and party.
Customize Your Lighting
On the left, My style UI is shown. On the right side, LG XBOOM Go XG5 with blue lighting is placed on the floor.
Just Enjoy Music Anytime,
Anywhere
Loves Outdoor Adventures
Two LG XBOOM Go XG5 are placed in infinite space. One shows that it's waterproof and the other is dust-proof.
*IP67 rating is the combination of IP6X and IPX7. IP6X means dust tight for no ingress of dust and complete protection against contact.
*IPX7 is protection against the effects of immersion in water, based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.
*24-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting.
*Based on our own evaluation of the sound source. The sound may vary depending on the user's usage environment.
There's a forest and a river in the image. On the bottom of the image it shows UL, energy star and SGS logos.
Made With Recycled Plastic
There is a diagonal view of speaker, showing recycled parts.
There is a diagonal view of speaker, showing recycled parts.
Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging
Package box of LG XBOOM Go.
*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
Package box of LG XBOOM Go.
All Spec
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit Type
Dome
-
Woofer Unit
2.0" x 3.6" x 1
-
Passive Radiator
Yes
-
Tweeter Unit Size
0.78" x 1
CONNECTIVITY
-
Aux in (3.5Φ)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5.1
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
1ch(2Way)
-
Output Power
30W+10W
EQ
-
Sound Boost
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
POWER SUPPLY
-
USB C-type
Yes
-
DC Output (USB A Type)
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
5
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
24hrs
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
10W
-
Stand-by mode
0.5W
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes/Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Lighting
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IP67
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Speaker phone
Yes
-
Security lock
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
261 x 98 x 95 mm
-
Carton Box
320 x 143 x 145 mm
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
1.1 kg
-
Gross Weight
2.7 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
USB C type cable
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.