High-power SoundBar, 600W - SNH5
*Audio/Video Products & Home Theaters have one Year Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 2 years.
Truly Breathtaking Audio Experience
TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.
Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound
For the Full Cinematic Experience
TV is on the wall. LG Soundbar is below the TV. LG ThinQ logo and appliance icons are shown between the TV and LG Soundbar.
Turn Your TV and Sound Bar into Your Control Center
A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. Blue-Ray disk below the shelf.
Quality Sound for Quality Entertainment
Connect More Conveniently
Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
4.1
-
Output Power
600 W
-
Main
990 x 97 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
191 x 386 x 318 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Bluetooth Version
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Optical
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
4.1
-
Number of Speakers
5 EA
-
Output Power
600 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
- / Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
990 x 97 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
191 x 386 x 318 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
6.6 kg
-
Subwoofer
5.3 kg
-
Gross Weight
14.7 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
90 W
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.