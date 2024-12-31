Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
High-power SoundBar, 600W - SNH5

High-power SoundBar, 600W - SNH5

SNH5

High-power SoundBar, 600W - SNH5

front view with sub woofer and rear up-firing speaker

*Audio/Video Products & Home Theaters have one Year Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 2 years.

LG Sound Bar SNH5

Truly Breathtaking Audio Experience

DTS Virtual:X

Powerful and more realistic audio entertainment

4.1 ch Surround System

For the premium home theater experience

AI Sound Pro

Audio optimized for all your entertainment

TV Sound Sync

Quality sound for quality entertainment

Close-up of LG Soundbar left corner. Bottom left side of TV is also visible.

LG Sound Bar SNH5

The Best Sound for Your Cinematic Experience

TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.

DTS Virtual:X

Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound

The LG Sound Bar SNH5 meets DTS Virtual:X to transform your home into a theater, for the most immersive viewing of all your favorite movies.
4.1 ch Sound

For the Full Cinematic Experience

The LG Sound Bar SNH5 supports 4.1 channel output so you can always watch TV with the most immersive sound.

TV is on the wall. LG Soundbar is below the TV. LG ThinQ logo and appliance icons are shown between the TV and LG Soundbar.

LG ThinQ

Turn Your TV and Sound Bar into Your Control Center

Your Sound Bar can now act as your household manager. Conveniently monitor and control connected LG ThinQ home appliances straight from your living room. Check your the status of your refrigerator, washing machine, air-purifier, and even turn your vacuum cleaner on and off.

A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.

AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. Blue-Ray disk below the shelf.

TV Sound Sync

Quality Sound for Quality Entertainment

Enjoy all your content by simply connecting your LG TV via Bluetooth® or optical connection. More powerful sound to match all your entertainment needs.
Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.

Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
Print

Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    4.1

  • Output Power

    600 W

  • Main

    990 x 97 x 125 mm

  • Subwoofer

    191 x 386 x 318 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    4

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Optical

    1

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    4.1

  • Number of Speakers

    5 EA

  • Output Power

    600 W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    - / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    990 x 97 x 125 mm

  • Subwoofer

    191 x 386 x 318 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    6.6 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.3 kg

  • Gross Weight

    14.7 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    90 W

