Free Installation service is available for all LG products except some products.

The hereafter products are subject to installation with fees: ( Vacuum cleaners , Microwaves , 50 Inches TVs or less , Refrigerators without water dispenser)

However, you can install the product by yourself referring to installation instructions in the User Manual which came with the product or download the manual from given link

(https://www.lg.com/eg_en/support/manuals)

Regarding the guarantee, it is valid from the date of the tax purchase invoice and it is necessary to keep it during the warranty period



If you still wish to request for Installation service, you can contact us. Please note that it will not be a free service.

Click on the link to chat with us on WhatsApp - https://wa.me/201229307777 , Hotline 19960