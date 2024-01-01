We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Warranty
LG Electronics guarantees free repair service to its products within the warranty period through its Authorized Service Centers. Each LG product has a different set of warranty conditions, so please refer to information below.
Guidance for the warranty period
Estimated standard for warranty period
LG Electronics Egypt accomplishes the product warranty according to the consumer injury compensation rule.
Estimated standard for the product
Product warranty means that LG Electronics Egypt makes a promise for the free repair warranty with the customer in case of the faulty of quality, performance and function in using the product in normal condition and environment.
The product warranty period is estimated based on the
purchase date according to the official purchase invoice date.
If the customer doesn’t have the official purchase invoice, warranty period starting date will be calculated by adding 3 months to the manufacturing date shown by serial number.
The following applies that the warranty period will be Out of Warranty.
- In case that the domestic washing machine is used for the commercial
purpose.
- Washing Machine & Dryer : Sauna, Public bath house, laundry
- Refrigerator, Rice pot, Microwave Oven: Restaurant, Convenience store
- In case that the product is used in abnormal environment like installing it in the ship and so on.
- In case that VCR product is used in video shop, cable distributer and video room for the commercial purpose.
When the customer purchases the used item, imitation or purchased from an unauthorized dealer the warranty period is not applied and it’s impossible to repair. LG Electronics Egypt is not responsible for the compensation for the loss.
In case of the product that is provided via the special contract, the warranty will be accomplished based on the contract, specially B2B products such as Hotel TV, Signage and Central Air Conditioner.
Warranty period according to the product:
|Ser
|Product
|Warranty
Period
|1
|AV
|One Year
|2
|Home Theater
|One Year
|3
|DVD Player
|One Year
|4
|Vacuum Cleaner
|One Year
|(Dust Press Motor)
|Ten Years
|5
|Portable Printer
|One Year
|6
|Projector
|One Year
|7
|Microwave Oven
|One Year
|(Inverter Magnetron)
|Ten Years
|8
|Air Purifier
|One Year
|(Smart Inverter Fan Motor)
|Ten Years
|9
|LCD, LED, OLED TV
|Two Years
|10
|Monitor
|Three Years
|11
|Residential Air Conditioner
|Five Years
|(Normal Compressor)
|Five Years
|(Inverter Compressor)
|Ten Years
|12
|CCD Air Condition
|Two Years
|(Inverter Compressor)
|Five Years
|13
|Floor Standing Air Condition
|Two Years
|(Inverter Compressor)
|Five Years
|14
|Dryer
|Five Years
|15
|Gas Cooker
|Five Years
|16
|Washing Machine
|Five Years
|(Direct Drive Motor)
|Ten Years
|17
|Refrigerator
|Five Years
|(Inverter Compressor)
|Ten Years
|18
|Dish Washer
|Five Years
|(Direct Drive Motor)
|Ten Years
|19
|Mini Bar Refrigerator
|Five Years
|20
|Cloths Styler
|One Year
|(Inverter Compressor)
|Ten Years
|Ser
|Product
|Shelf Life Time
|1
|Audio and Video reception systems
|2 years
|2
|Home Theater Systems / Hi-Fi
|2 years
|3
|CD Player
|2 years
|4
|Vacuum Cleaners
|2 years
|5
|Portable Photo Printer
|2 years
|6
|Projectors
|2 years
|7
|Microwaves
|2 years
|8
|Air Purifiers
|5 years
|9
|LED & OLED TVs
|7 years
|10
|Home Air Conditioners (Split) (Normal Model)
|7 years
|11
|Home Air Conditioners (Split) (nverter Model)
|7 years
|12
|Split Air Conditioner (Ducted)
|7 years
|13
|Air Conditioner (Floor Standing)
|7 years
|14
|Dryers
|7 years
|15
|Cookers
|6 years
|16
|Automatic Washing Machines
|7 years
|17
|Refrigerators
|7 years
|18
|Dishwashers
|7 years
|19
|Minibar Refrigerators
|6 years
|20
|Styler
|2 years
LG is obligated to provide all spare parts for these devices during the Shelf Life time
Parts warranty period
Parts warranty period means the quality guaranteed for the parts which the
products are consisted of.
General parts warranty period – Basically, its a rule to be the same as the product warranty period.
The warranty period of accessories, which are not parts, is described in warranty card for each product.
If the parts are core item, the warranty will be applied based on the special criteria.
International warranty period
In case the customer purchased a product from outside Egypt and have an
International
Warranty Card, LG Electronics Egypt provides repair service for products in warranty according to the warranty period of the purchased country. If the customer provided the international warranty card and purchase invoice from the Country purchased, the repair time will be according to imported parts arrival in Egypt.
In case that the imported part is not available, LG Electronics Egypt will find a way to solve the problem instead of replacing or refunding for the defected product.
Guidance for Service Repair Cost
Estimated standard Service charge for Out of Warranty
SVC cost is going to be charged to the customer based on Consumer Protection
Law which is decided by Consumer Protection Agency.
Service cost consists of part cost and repair cost as below. (not including Taxes)
If the customer request visiting service, transportation expenses will be added to Service cost.
Part Cost
Repair Cost
Taxes
Service Cost
- Part Cost
- It means the price of the part used when repairing the product.
- Repair cost
- It means the labor fee according to the repair level.
- Transportation expenses
- This price is applied when the customer requests visiting service for the Out of warranty product, regardless of product repair cost and part cost.
In-warranty service
The defect or failure occurred when using product in normal condition during
warranty period.
LG Electronics Egypt will provide in-warranty service in case of the re-defected or re-failure in the same parts or same symptoms during out of warranty period within 3 months from the last defected repair date.
Out of warranty service
|Items applied as out of warranty service
|Warranty Period
|Warranty expired product
|Install / Removal
|Re-install or requests like connecting the external device when moving the in-home device, installing or connecting after purchasing the product from internet, TV home shopping.
|Product of Other Company
|Faulty product of other company/ interconnected device that
damages our Product.
(Router, Set top, Battery Charger, Game consol, Cable/allotter, drainage pump, tempered glass, Assembled PC, S/W of other company and so on)
|Expendability
|In case that the expendable part’s warranty is expired/
lifespan is ended.
(Battery, Filters, Ramps, Head, Remote Control, 3D Glasses, Tonner, Drum, Ink , all accessories and so on)
In case that the product is defected due to the customer use the parts that is not provided by LG or option items.
|Nature disaster
|In case that the product is defected due to nature disasters(earthquake, damage storm, strike of lighting, overflowing sea and so on), fire, damage from sea wind, freeze and damage of gas.
|Customer Carelessness
|
In case that the product is defected from customer’s fault
including software.
In case that the product is defected because the customer didn’t follow the Cautions available in the user manual.
In case that the product is defected because the customer modified or repaired the product by himself/herself and not by LG Electronics Egypt authorized service center.
In case that the product is defected due to customer’s carelessness in the areas of the circuit breaker, the socket, the multiple tap and power switch on/off, power plug in/out and so on.
In case that the customer requests the service due to water (or gas) supply interruption.
In case that the customer requests the service due to the external environment like faulty of internet service, antenna, wired signal and so on.
|Others
|
If customer requests service even though the product is not
defected service cost should be charged to the customer even
though the product is during In-warranty.
- ex. Check whether the product is
working normally or not.
Clean the filter due to the blockage of the product filter. N.B. : LG service homepage will be helpful for customers to examine product simply or to search for self solutions.
In case of the customer purchase product from outside Egypt and International warranty period has been expired LG Electronics Egypt introduce repair out of warranty and charge the customer parts importing cost plus repair cost, in case of impossible to repair LG Electronics Egypt is not responsible for compensation. (Repair time will be according to importing parts time)
Guidance for the Installation Category
LG Electronics Egypt provides free of charge installation Service for the below product list :
|Product
|Free installation products
|Home Appliance
|Top Loader Washing Machine
|Front Loader Washing Machine
|Dish Washer
|Dryer
|Side by Side Refrigerator
|Home Entertainment
|Smart LED TV
|Home Theater
LG Electronics Egypt provides the product installation and explanation service with charge upon customer request for other products not mentioned above.
[Recommended Labor Charge]
- For Residential Air Conditioner: 150 EGP + 10% tax (taxes may be changes according to the law
- For Other Products : 50 EGP + 10% tax (taxes may be changes according to the law)
The standard for consumer dispute resolution
Clause 1 (Purpose)
In case of dispute resolution between customers and LG Electronics Egypt, the dispute resolution must be solved according to the consumer dispute resolution under Consumer Protection Law 67 for Y2006.
Clause 2 (Request damage relief)
In case that the agreement is not reached between customers and LG Electronics Egypt, both parties can request damage relief to the Consumer Protection Agency.
Clause 3 (Item and Standard of compensation)
The standard for dispute resolution and quality warranty period described in the attached table.Appendix. The standard for dispute resolution (Industrial product & Smartphone)
|Product
|Free installation products
|Remark
|1. In case of defective products due to LGE’s fault in normal usage within 14 days from purchase date. (DOA Period).
|Replacement or Refund as the purchase price
|For further information please call 19960
|2. In case of defective products due to LGE’s fault in normal usage within warranty period.
|1) When occurring the faulty.
|In Warranty Repair Service
|2) When it is impossible to repair.
|Replacement of product
|3) When it is impossible to replace.
|Refund as the purchase price
|4) When occurring 3 times repairs with the same symptom during one year.
|Replacement of the product
|5) When major repair is required within 14 days from the previous date of replacement.
|Replacement of the product or Refund as the purchase price
|3. When damage occurred during Installation by LG Electronics Egypt Authorized Service Center
|Replacement
To Help improve your LG.com experience we would appreciate you completing our survey.Begin Survey