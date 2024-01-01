Guidance for the warranty period

Estimated standard for warranty period

LG Electronics Egypt accomplishes the product warranty according to the consumer injury compensation rule.

Estimated standard for the product

Product warranty means that LG Electronics Egypt makes a promise for the free repair warranty with the customer in case of the faulty of quality, performance and function in using the product in normal condition and environment.

The product warranty period is estimated based on the purchase date according to the official purchase invoice date.

If the customer doesn’t have the official purchase invoice, warranty period starting date will be calculated by adding 3 months to the manufacturing date shown by serial number.

The following applies that the warranty period will be Out of Warranty. In case that the domestic washing machine is used for the commercial purpose. Washing Machine & Dryer : Sauna, Public bath house, laundry Refrigerator, Rice pot, Microwave Oven: Restaurant, Convenience store

In case that the product is used in abnormal environment like installing it in the ship and so on.

In case that VCR product is used in video shop, cable distributer and video room for the commercial purpose.

When the customer purchases the used item, imitation or purchased from an unauthorized dealer the warranty period is not applied and it’s impossible to repair. LG Electronics Egypt is not responsible for the compensation for the loss.

In case of the product that is provided via the special contract, the warranty will be accomplished based on the contract, specially B2B products such as Hotel TV, Signage and Central Air Conditioner.

Warranty period according to the product:

Period 1 AV One Year 2 Home Theater One Year 3 DVD Player One Year 4 Vacuum Cleaner One Year (Dust Press Motor) Ten Years 5 Portable Printer One Year 6 Projector One Year 7 Microwave Oven One Year (Inverter Magnetron) Ten Years 8 Air Purifier One Year (Smart Inverter Fan Motor) Ten Years 9 LCD, LED, OLED TV Two Years 10 Monitor Three Years 11 Residential Air Conditioner Five Years (Normal Compressor) Five Years (Inverter Compressor) Ten Years 12 CCD Air Condition Two Years (Inverter Compressor) Five Years 13 Floor Standing Air Condition Two Years (Inverter Compressor) Five Years 14 Dryer Five Years 15 Gas Cooker Five Years 16 Washing Machine Five Years (Direct Drive Motor) Ten Years 17 Refrigerator Five Years (Inverter Compressor) Ten Years 18 Dish Washer Five Years (Direct Drive Motor) Ten Years 19 Mini Bar Refrigerator Five Years 20 Cloths Styler One Year (Inverter Compressor) Ten Years Shelf Life Time Ser Product Shelf Life Time 1 Audio and Video reception systems 2 years 2 Home Theater Systems / Hi-Fi 2 years 3 CD Player 2 years 4 Vacuum Cleaners 2 years 5 Portable Photo Printer 2 years 6 Projectors 2 years 7 Microwaves 2 years 8 Air Purifiers 5 years 9 LED & OLED TVs 7 years 10 Home Air Conditioners (Split) (Normal Model) 7 years 11 Home Air Conditioners (Split) (nverter Model) 7 years 12 Split Air Conditioner (Ducted) 7 years 13 Air Conditioner (Floor Standing) 7 years 14 Dryers 7 years 15 Cookers 6 years 16 Automatic Washing Machines 7 years 17 Refrigerators 7 years 18 Dishwashers 7 years 19 Minibar Refrigerators 6 years 20 Styler 2 years LG is obligated to provide all spare parts for these devices during the Shelf Life time

Parts warranty period

Parts warranty period means the quality guaranteed for the parts which the products are consisted of.

General parts warranty period – Basically, its a rule to be the same as the product warranty period.

The warranty period of accessories, which are not parts, is described in warranty card for each product.

If the parts are core item, the warranty will be applied based on the special criteria.

International warranty period

In case the customer purchased a product from outside Egypt and have an International

Warranty Card, LG Electronics Egypt provides repair service for products in warranty according to the warranty period of the purchased country. If the customer provided the international warranty card and purchase invoice from the Country purchased, the repair time will be according to imported parts arrival in Egypt.

In case that the imported part is not available, LG Electronics Egypt will find a way to solve the problem instead of replacing or refunding for the defected product.