LG UHD 4K Smart TV 60 inch Series 79 HDR10 Pro, Bezeless design, a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, HGiG.

LG UHD 4K Smart TV 60 inch Series 79 HDR10 Pro, Bezeless design, a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, HGiG.

60UQ79006LD

LG UHD 4K Smart TV 60 inch Series 79 HDR10 Pro, Bezeless design, a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, HGiG.

front view

*LCD, LED, OLED TV have Two Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

A scenic view of a sunset and glaciers.

Crystal clear 4K experience

LG UHD TVs upgrade your viewing experience. Enjoy vivid colors and breathtaking detail in Real 4K.

Camera moves from a close-up of top of TV down to a close-up of front of TV. TV screen shows green aurora. Camera zooms out to show very wide living room area. The living room is gray overall and there shows a forest through window outside.

Introducing the perfect fit in your space

LG UHD TV now features a slimmer design and minimal bezel that complement your home interior.

α5 Gen 5 AI Processor

Boost your viewing experience

α5 Gen5 AI Processor enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.

*86"UQ90 features α7 Gen5 AI Processor.

A view of nature, compared picture quality that non 4K content and upscaled 4K content.

Redefine scale of 4K

Watch non-4K content in 4K on large UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.

A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.

AI Sound Pro

The α5 Gen5 AI Processor virtually up-mixes two-channel sound to convincingly mimic 5.1.2 surround sound, enhancing the quality for a better listening experience. LG UHD optimizes automatically recognizing genres and optimizing the sounds.
Video showing the medivel times as arrows show how sound flows out from multiple directions.

*86"UQ90 features α7 Gen5 AI Processor.
*UQ80/75/70 feature virtual surround 5.1 up-mix.

A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

ThinQ AI

Smart beyond what you think

From voice control to personalized content, ThinQ AI makes LG UHD TV a seriously smart experience.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Smart beyond what you think

Easy control with just your voice. Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and more, make controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever.

Details showing logos of alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

My profile

Enjoy comfort by logging into your own account and watching recommended content just for you.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Sport Alert

With Sport Alert, you can stop worrying about missing out on your favorite matches! Receive notifications before all the most important games.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

Image showing a couple watching a show using an LG UHD TV.

Cinema-like experience at home

Watch in 4K and enjoy a viewing experience like the ones in the cinema.

*4K Ultra HD limitations apply. Visit http://go.nflx.me/4K

HDR10 Pro

With HDR10 Pro, brightness level is adjusted to enhance color and clarity in every image. Be mesmerized by how realistic your content looks.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy your favorite films just the way they were filmed and appreciate the elements of authenticity from the perspective of the director.

Access to your favorites

Connect to your subscribed OTT media services to keep up with your shows.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.

Monitor showing character wearing hi-tech gears.

Gear up for epic gaming

Enjoy fantastic gaming experience using Game Dashboard & Optimizer, and HGiG.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

A flower box upcycled using an LG UHD monitor box packaging.

Greener for better

LG UHD TV's packaging has been redesigned using single color printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

All Spec

PLATFORM

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Main Processor (SoC)

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • BLU Type

    Direct

DISPLAY

  • Type

    4K UHD

  • Screen Size

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • LCD (IPS, VA)

    Multi

  • Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 60Hz

VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)

  • HLG

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • HEVC

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer(VRR/ALLM/GameGenre )

    - / Yes / Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 9 modes
    (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO AND SOUND QUALITY

  • Speaker(Sound Output)

    20W
    (10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output(optic and HP output Jack output)

    Yes

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound
    (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
    (Refer to manual)

  • SoundBar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

AI SMART FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    UAE / Saudi Arabia (English only)
    (Magic Alexa Key)

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Airplay2

    Yes

  • Next Picks

    Yes
    (Smart Tips only)

  • Magic Explorer

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • Apps (LG Store)

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus(ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (receive)

  • Family settings

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    Yes

  • Teletext Page

    Yes(2000 page)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    2 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.0

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (Rear)/1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy Standard

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR22

  • Battereis

    Yes
    (AA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • OSD Language

    16 language
    (English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, Farsi)

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

