Cinema
Bring the Theater Home
LG TVs are home to all the streaming platforms you love, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and many more. With this much to choose from, there's something for everyone.
A man is sitting on the sofa and watching TV. The man has a remote control in his hand, and on TV, there is an image of a scene from Apple TV+ 'Foundation'.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
There are five image blocks – each with streaming platform logo and footage image. Netflix logo with the Wednesday, Apple TV plus logo with Ted lasso, Pramount plus logo with Tulsa king, Prime video logo with The rings of power, Sky showtime logo with Top gun.
LG Channels
Enjoy More Content for Free
Discover more of what TV has to offer with LG Channels. Explore a diverse variety of entertainment with over 150 channels and on-demand content - all without any subscriptions or payments.
There is a home screen of 'LG Channels', and various content images of LG Channels are nearby.
*Number of channels and available content of "LG Channels" app may vary by product and region.
*Some content shown is US-only content. Available content may vary by country.
Cloud Gaming
Unlock Your Next Adventure
Log in to a wider world of gaming, directly from your LG TV. With cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW, Utomik, and Luna, unlock more ways to play. Get access to thousands of new games and play your favorites with no need for additional hardware.
Men and women are sitting on the sofa and enjoying racing games together on TV.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
There are three image blocks, each with the logo and game images of GeForce NOW, Utomik, and Luna.
Well-being
Customize Your Workout Plan
Whether it's tracking your weight, focusing on meditation, or live feedback for your workouts, make your wellness work for you. With services like Exercite, home workouts are accessible at the click of a button and easier than ever to jump into.
A woman is doing squats while watching TV. Inside the TV screen, you can see images that teach you exercise and check your posture.
*Support for this feature may vary by country.
Metaverse
Step Into the Metaverse on LG TV
Enjoy all aspects of the Metaverse. New technology meets the old masters in the NFT art gallery, Dasverse. Create your own avatar to explore the world of Metaverse entertainment in Sansar. Plus, take gaming to new heights with the 3D cloud Metaverse gaming platform, Oorbit.
A woman is dancing in her room watching a concert screen in the metaverse of "Sansar" on TV.
*Support for this feature may vary by region and model.
There are three image blocks, each with the logo and metaverse service images of Sansar, Dasverse and Oorbit.
Streaming Apps
Being a Fan Has Never Been Easier
LG TV brings the excitement of being a fan to the next level, making you feel closer than ever to your favorite artists. With the Weverse app get access to live vlogs and original content from BTS, and easily purchase merch and tickets for upcoming events. Enjoy the latest releases from your favorite artists in high-quality with music streaming on Spotify.
There is a concert screen on TV, two men are sitting on the sofa and beanbag, and one woman is standing and enjoying the concert. On the table in the middle of my friends, there are various foods such as popcorn, nachos, and coke.
*Support for this feature may vary by country.
There are two blocks with Weverse logo and Spotify logo.
Classes
Learn From the Best
Level up your learning with classes from over 150 instructors in a wide range of fields, including art, entertainment, business, design, style, sports, writing and more.
A large TV is on the wall, and the TV shows the gardening class screen of 'Master Class'. A woman is standing at a table next to a TV and taking a gardening class with flower pots and flower scissors.
*Support for this feature may vary by country.