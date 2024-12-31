Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
16Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer, sensor dry, Allergy care, Drum care, VCM color, ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

RH16U8EVCW

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Dual Saving on Energy & Time

Advanced inverter technology with DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ provides the higher level of energy efficiency or shorter time than ever.
Widens a range of the circulation speed from very fast to slow without turning it on and off.
A+++-10% Energy Efficiency*

DAUL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer performs at the best possible energy efficiency level.

*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.

Dual 10Year Warranty

DUAL Inverter Compressor 10 Year Warranty meets with Inverter Motor 10 Year Warranty.
Save Energy or Save Time
Eco Hybrid™

Save Energy or Save Time

Eco Hybrid™ technology provides the option to save energy or time depends on your lifesytle.

*Tested by Intertek, 9kg of IEC standard load, Cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode.

Smoothen Crease and Reduce Shrinkage

Low temperature dry can smoothen crease and reduce shrinkage with heatpump technology.
Allergy Care

99.9% Reduction

The Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
Improve your quality of life.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.

Certified by BAF

Reduce 99.9% of live house dust mites

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Maintain High Drying Performance

Auto Cleaning Condenser provides proper air flow to maintain high drying performance. Furthermore, it is hassle free of cleaning and provides more free time.
Dual Filter

Always Keep Clean

Dual Filter makes dryer maintatain high drying performance by filtering out lints from clothes.
Sensor Dry

Optimize Drying Performance

Detects the moisture on the clothes and set automatically drying time.
Reversible Door

Door Installation for your space

Install the door way left or right depends on your space circumstances.

Smart ThinQ™

Smart Convenience with SmartThinQ™

From operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycles, your dryer just got smarter. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi connectivity.

Smart Remote Control

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Cycle Download

Cycle Download lets users download new dry program such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and Minimize Wrinkles

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

LG Washer & Dryer Pair Option

TWIN Care

Discover LG's TWIN Care of washer and dryer pair sets, designed to save you time and money in your busy life.
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

RH16U8EVCW

Key Specs

  • Body Color

    VCM

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    16

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 990 x 770

  • Reversible Door

    Impossble

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    VCM

  • Door Type

    Glass + Cr Rim

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    16

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Big LED (Black + Dark Gray)

FEATURES

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    3ea Option

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Impossble

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    4 Adjustable Legs

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 990 x 770

  • Weight (kg)

    74

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Favourite

    Yes

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    On/Off

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

