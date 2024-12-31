We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
16Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer, sensor dry, Allergy care, Drum care, VCM color, ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.
*Tested by Intertek, 9kg of IEC standard load, Cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.
Certified by BAF
Reduce 99.9% of live house dust mites
Smart Remote Control
Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.
Cycle Download
Cycle Download lets users download new dry program such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and Minimize Wrinkles
Smart Diagnosis™
Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Body Color
VCM
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
16
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 990 x 770
-
Reversible Door
Impossble
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
VCM
-
Door Type
Glass + Cr Rim
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
16
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Big LED (Black + Dark Gray)
FEATURES
-
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
3ea Option
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
Reversible Door
Impossble
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
4 Adjustable Legs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 990 x 770
-
Weight (kg)
74
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
Drum Care
Yes
-
Favourite
Yes
-
Less Time
Yes
-
More Time
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
On/Off
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.