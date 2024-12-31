We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10.5 Kg Vivace Washing Machine & 7 Kg dryer, with AI DD technology
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with half load of rated capacity. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.
**Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care' option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 620
-
Steam
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Steel
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
7
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10.5
FEATURES
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 620
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
What people are saying
-
