We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13kg LG Smart Inverter Washing Machine
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control
What is Inverter?
What is Inverter?
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
Auto Restart
LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration
LoDecibel™
Durability with Smart Inverter Motor
Durability with Smart Inverter Motor
FAQ
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.
[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.
[dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.
How do I register my ThinQ products?
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
Summary
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
590 x 960 x 606
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
No
-
Display Type
Hard Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
No
-
Figure Indicator
88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
AI DD
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
LoadSense
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
Steam
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
-
JetSpray
No
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
No
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Smart Motion
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
No
-
Stainless Lint Filter
No
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
No
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
-
WaveForce
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1310
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
590 x 960 x 606
-
Weight (kg)
38.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Process On/Off
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
No
-
Air Dry
No
-
Aqua Reserve
No
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
No
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Child Lock
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Soak
No
-
Spin Only
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Pre Wash
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Remote Start
No
-
Rinse
No
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Time Delay
No
-
Tub Dry
No
-
Spin
No
-
Steam
No
-
Water Level
8 Levels
-
Temp.
No
-
Tub Clean
No
-
Water Plus
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
6222048402422
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.